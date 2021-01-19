Wyoming law sets the rules to qualify for any resident game or fish license, preference point, permit or tag. The law requires that an individual must live in an established, fixed and permanent home (domicile) in Wyoming for no less than one full year before they apply for or purchase a resident license. Once a person has established residency to apply for or buy licenses, in order to keep it, he or she has to live in Wyoming for at least 180 days total during the calendar year.
If a person claims residency in any other state, territory or country for any purpose, he or she can’t have Wyoming residency. For example, a Wyoming resident with a temporary winter home in Arizona would lose Wyoming residency for obtaining hunting, fishing and trapping licenses if they bought an Arizona resident fishing license.
There are some exceptions to the one-year provision for minor dependents and active duty military members. If you have questions about whether you qualify for a resident hunting or fishing license, please call your local game warden or Game and Fish regional office.
Mike Choma,
Law enforcement supervisor