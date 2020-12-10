Fish are aged the same way as trees – by counting growth rings called annuli on bony structures. The more rings, the older the fish. Scales, spines and ear bones - known as otoliths - are the most common body structures Wyoming biologists use to age fish.
Scales can be placed directly under a microscope or in a projector to count annuli, whereas cross-sections must be cut out of spines and otoliths with a saw. Otoliths are the most accurate ageing structure because the annuli are clearer and easier to count than those on scales and spines. However, a disadvantage of obtaining otoliths is that fish must be killed, whereas obtaining spines and scales is nonlethal.
Paul Gerrity
Lander fisheries biologist