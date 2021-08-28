...AIR QUALITY ALERT IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM MDT SATURDAY...
The following message is transmitted on behalf of the Wyoming
Department of Environmental Quality, Air Quality Division, and the
Wyoming Department of Health.
* WHAT...Air Quality Alert for Wildfire Smoke.
* WHERE...Much of central and western Wyoming.
* WHEN...Through 1 PM Saturday, August 28.
* IMPACTS...Smoke from wildfires across the western U.S. continues to
be observed across much of western and central Wyoming. The smoke
may limit visibility at times and create poor air quality,
especially in the basins and valleys.
HEALTH INFORMATION...The Wyoming Department of Health recommends
that the elderly, young children, and individuals with respiratory
problems avoid excessive physical exertion and minimize outdoor
activities during this time. Wildfire smoke is made up of a variety
of pollutants, including particulate matter and ozone, which can
cause respiratory health effects. Although these people are most
susceptible to health impacts, the Department of Health also advises
that everyone should avoid prolonged exposure to poor air quality
conditions.
CURRENT CONDITIONS...The Wyoming Department of Environmental
Quality, Air Quality Division offers near real-time air quality data
for Wyoming's monitoring stations and health effects information to
help the public interpret current conditions. Current air quality
conditions across the state of Wyoming can be found at
http://www.wyvisnet.com/.
Weather Alert
...RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM MDT SATURDAY...
* IMPACTS: Low Humidities and Strong Gusty Winds will create
erratic fire behavior if new fires start.
* AFFECTED AREA:
In Southwest WY...Fire Weather Zone 279.
* COUNTIES AFFECTED:
In Southwest WY...Sweetwater.
* WIND: West 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.
* HUMIDITY: As low as 12 percent.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are
either occurring now....or will shortly. A combination of gusty
winds...low relative humidity...and warm temperatures can
contribute to extreme fire behavior.
Eric Hansen, Green River aquatic invasive species specialist
It’s too soon to know how the discovery of two aquatic invasive species (AIS) will impact Flaming Gorge. But the Wyoming Game and Fish Department will be monitoring the reservoir closely. When new populations of AIS are introduced to a water body, many different factors can dictate how well they establish and how they may affect that system. Water quality, temperature and substrate can influence how AIS like curly pondweed and New Zealand mudsnails will impact the reservoir and its users.
Unfortunately, eradicating AIS after they are established can be nearly impossible. New Zealand mudsnails are able to sense threats 一 including changes in water chemistry 一 and can close themselves off to avoid harm, using what’s called an operculum. New Zealand mudsnails are a grazing species that can outcompete other macroinvertebrates for food, disrupting a crucial part of the food web. Curly pondweed can grow fast and overtake infrastructure. For example, at Keyhole Reservoir, Game and Fish has to use water rakes to manually remove curly pondweed surrounding boat ramps and recreation areas to limit its impact to recreationists and limit the spread on watercrafts.
Boaters have a big role in stopping the spread of AIS and minimizing impacts to water users. These discoveries at the Gorge are another important reminder to always stop at AIS check stations and clean, drain and dry all watercraft and recreational equipment between every water, even within our own state.