Bats use many types of resting places, called roosts. Depending on time of day and year, bats use day roosts, night roosts, hibernacula (winter roosts) and maternity roosts. Maternity roosts are particularly important because this is where females raise young. Depending on the species of bat and habitat, maternity roosts may be found in trees, rock crevices, bridges, bat boxes or buildings. Not just any structure will work as a maternity roost – females look for sites protected from predators and warm, since hotter temperatures help young bats grow more quickly.
The Wyoming Game and Fish Department tracks bat populations annually to monitor trends and evaluate potential impacts of population threats. One important part of this effort is monitoring roosts that support groups of bats called colonies.
If you have found a bat colony, we would love to hear about it! Occasionally, bats can end up where they are unwanted. In this case, it is important to relocate colonies at a time of year when young bats can fly to avoid killing them. To report a colony for monitoring, or for advice to relocate a bat colony, please email the Game and Fish at wgf-rareanimal@wyo.gov.
Nichole Bjornlie,
Nongame mammal biologist