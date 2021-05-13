Gaining long-term access to difficult-to-access and landlocked public lands is a priority of the Wyoming Game and Fish Department. Many people have heard of the Game and Fish Access Yes program, but there is a lot more behind the scenes for long-term sportsperson access in Wyoming. The Game and Fish lands branch works with private landowners, land management agencies and nonprofit organizations to make even more areas free and available to the public for hunting and fishing.
Game and Fish expands long-term public lands access by:
-- Buying property and managing that land
-- Purchasing long-term leases
-- Entering into cooperative agreements with land management agencies
-- Creating short-term leases on or through private lands
The Game and Fish uses these various tools and collaborative partnerships to bolster the great hunting and fishing opportunities Wyoming has to offer. For example, in partnership with the Rocky Mountain Elk Foundation, Game and Fish acquired a road easement through private lands providing access to nearly 30,000 acres of Bureau of Land Management property for big game hunting near Cokeville in western Wyoming. Also, in cooperation with Ducks Unlimited, Game and Fish recently expanded the Springer and Bump Sullivan Wildlife Habitat Management Area, a top destination for pheasant hunting in southeastern Wyoming.
Game and Fish continues to work with landowners across Wyoming to build relationships and provide more access for sportspersons.
Ashley Sondag,
Lands coordinator