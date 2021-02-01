Lands enrolled in the Wyoming Game and Fish Department Access Yes program are privately-owned and often carry additional restrictions. It’s a common misconception amongst recreationalists that Access Yes walk-in hunting or fishing areas and hunter management areas are public access areas with rules and activities allowed similar to federal public lands. However, this is not the case. Many walk-in areas and hunter management areas are only open during limited timeframes for specific game species and have strict motor vehicle travel regulations.
Restrictions are listed in the walk-in area general rules and specific walk-in area web pages. Also, each hunter management area has its own set of “Ranch Rules.” This information can be found at https://wgfd.wyo.gov under the “Public Access” tab.
Additionally, any activities such as hiking, antler hunting or camping not specifically related to the lawful taking of game within an Access Yes area — as allowed in the rules — require prior landowner permission. If you have questions about using an Access Yes area please visit the Game and Fish website, call your local Game and Fish regional office or contact the local Access Yes coordinator.
John Pokallus,
Casper Regional Access Coordinator