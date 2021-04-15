The best hunter education class for you depends on your individual learning style and needs. There are two ways to earn your hunter education certificate in Wyoming. Knowing more about each option can help you choose which is better for you.
A traditional in-person course
In-person is best for youth 12 and under, individuals new to firearms or hands-on learners.
There is no minimum age level, but the curriculum is written at a fourth-grade reading level.
This class is 12-18 hours long scheduled over a period of two to five days. Students must attend all sessions to earn their hunter education certificate.
This class provides one-on-one help and individual attention.
With advance notice, extra help is available for people with different learning needs, such as a translator or school paraprofessional.
An online course with a field day
The online course involves a two-part certification method. Part one is done online, at home. Students will need a tablet or computer and internet access. Part two is a mandatory, four- to six-hour in-person completion course.
Online is best for students with previous firearm experience, adults with unpredictable work schedules and youth older than 12. The internet completion course portion is fast-paced.
There is no minimum age level, but this curriculum is written at a fourth-grade reading level, but there is significantly less hands-on training.
Internet completion courses are offered less often than a traditional class; check the class availability at https://wgfapps.wyo.gov/HunterEdRegistration/frmCourseList.aspx before taking the online portion.
The Wyoming Game and Fish Department adds new classes weekly, so check online often if you do not see a course in your area.
Katie Simpson,
Hunter education coordinator