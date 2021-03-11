Wyoming Game and Fish Department has a new login portal to increase security for customers and streamline purchases. Now everyone must create a username and password to make purchases to apply for licenses, stamps and permits on our website.
It’s easy to make a username and password. Learn how with our step-by-step videos and guides at https://wgfd.wyo.gov/News/Game-and-Fish-launches-new-user-account-for-custom.
One note: your SPID is not your username. You will create a custom username and password. If you have done business with Game and Fish in the past, including purchasing licenses at a local license selling agent, all of your information will be attached to your new username and password automatically.
To make an account, you must have an email address. This email is important because it is how you will recover a forgotten password as well as a timely way for you to receive updates from Game and Fish and critical information about your license, if needed.
Make sure you create your username and password before hunting application deadline days. We want to help you early so you don’t run into trouble at the last second. Call us at 307-777-4600 for assistance.
Jennifer Doering,
License Section manager