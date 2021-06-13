ROCK SPRINGS – For the past few weeks I have written my arguments on why I believed the Colorado Avalanche were destined to win the Stanley Cup this year. After being eliminated a few days ago, I cannot keep my mind from wondering what went wrong. For several minutes and even sometimes hours throughout the day the only thing playing inside my head is the series against Vegas and how we managed to lose after being in great shape halfway through.
Following our game five loss at home and allowing Vegas to take a 3-2 series lead heading back to T-Mobile Arena, I still had faith that the Avalanche would turn things around and force a game 7 back at home inside Ball Arena in front of all their fans. However, after scoring the first goal and jumping out to an early lead, the Avs started to play lackadaisical and began to turn the puck over which eventually led to another Knights comeback.
What bothers me the most is that even after jumping out to a 2-0 series lead, it is hard to look back and realize we had Vegas right where we wanted them but couldn’t hold on to close things out. What hurts the most is knowing that in game three, Colorado had a 2-0 lead late in the third period and instead of closing the game out and going up 3-0 in the series, instead we allowed the Knights to tie the game and eventually win, giving them a ton of confidence which eventually led to a huge momentum switch. In addition, what also keeps me up at night now is the fact that Colorado led in all six games throughout the series but couldn’t keep Vegas from coming back late and taking over.
To be honest, as a die-hard Avalanche fan, being eliminated in the second round for a third straight year after having arguably our best season in franchise history hits me hard. Following the loss, all I wanted to do was scream from the top of the mountain and put my fist through a few walls but instead, I watched Vegas celebrate on their end of the ice and eventually stayed tuned in to watch the handshakes after the completion of everything.
Not long after the game was over, it wasn’t but maybe ten or fifteen minutes that went by before a buddy of mine texted me and said what do you think went wrong (with the Avalanche)? Although I did not feel like talking to anyone at that time, my answer to his question was simple. Despite having one of the fastest and most skilled teams in the entire NHL, what seems to be hurting us every year in the playoffs is size and physicality. Looking back, that is one of only a few advantages Vegas had on Colorado and that was the size of most of their defensemen.
For those of you that watch hockey and keep up with the sport fairly well, you already know that the playoffs are an entirely different animal than the regular season. To make a deep post-season run, you have to have speed, skill, size, and all-around toughness. In my opinion, the only adjustments Joe Sakic our general manager needs to make this off-season is adding some beef back on our blue line. Next, the Avalanche need to start playing with more urgency in the playoffs. After sweeping the St. Louis Blues in the first round, we went from a team that looked completely laser focused to a team that continuously made mistakes against Vegas. In almost every game, we could barely go five minutes without turning the puck over and most of those turnovers would happen inside our offensive zone.
Although I hate to admit this, Vegas did a great job making the necessary adjustments after getting smacked in the face the first two games against Colorado. In order to be successful, you have to be able to make the right adjustments and that seemed to be something we couldn’t do. The last four games, the Knights defense did a great job putting bodies on our forwards, slowing us down and blocking shots so we couldn’t get shots through to Fleury.
Thinking back, I could go on for hours about what the Avalanche did wrong the last four games against Vegas but instead I have been trying to focus more on the positives. In just a few years Colorado went from the worst team in the entire league to winning the Presidents Trophy. This fact alone is proof that this franchise is not only headed in the right direction, but that the future ahead is going to be extremely bright for years to come. This season alone, we had our top player in Nathan Mackinnon nominated for MVP, our goaltender Philip Grubauer nominated for the Vezina (best goalie), and Cale Makar nominated for the Norris Trophy (best defensemen).
Lastly, I want to say thank you to everyone in the Avalanche organization, players and all. Although the team may have come up short from reaching its ultimate goal, you guys gave us fans another amazing season that we will never forget. I have no doubt that we will be right there again next year ready to compete, only this time, I am confident in exactly one year from now, Lord Stanley will be finding its way back home to the city of Denver. I have been an Avalanche fan since before I could walk, and I have no plans to ever get off this emotional rollercoaster. No matter what, win or lose… I am proud to forever be part of the AvsFaithful.