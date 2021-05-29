Some years ago, Ernest Brennick, a professor at Columbia University, invented a sentence that he told his students could be taken eight different ways by adding one word “only” in all eight positions. The sentence is, “I hit him in the eye yesterday.” So, the meanings change.
1. Only I hit him in the eye yesterday.
2. I only hit him in the eye yesterday.
3. I hit only him in the eye yesterday.
4. I hit him only in the eye yesterday.
5. I hit him in only the eye yesterday.
6. I hit him in the only eye yesterday.
7. I hit him in the eye only yesterday.
8. I hit him in the eye yesterday only.
Words have abundant powers. I once read a list of the most powerful words in the English language. “The bitterest word – alone. The most revered word – mother. The most feared word – death. The coldest word – no. The warmest word – friend.”
Sometimes words are powerful in ways we don’t imagine. A doctor, while writing a prescription, asked his patient to open her mouth and stick out her tongue. When he finished writing the prescription, she said to him, “Doctor, you never even looked at my tongue.”
He replied, “It wasn’t necessary. I just wanted you to stick out your tongue so I could write your prescription in silence.”
Selwyn Hughes quotes an anonymous poet who wrote wise advice on speaking. The words are, “If your lips would keep from slips, five things observe with care: Of whom you speak, to whom you speak, And how and when and where.”
I have heard it said that the last thing to wear out in an old shoe is the tongue. Having a disciplined tongue is hard to achieve, and the tongue doesn’t quickly wear out.
In counseling, I am amazed at how many angry and bitter folks testify to having been berated by a father or mother saying, “You will never amount to anything.” There are other ways of speaking. Can you imagine the effect it has on a child to be told often while growing up, “You are so special to me!? No one else on earth could take your place.”
Deep wounding words are destructive, but life-giving words build up and strengthen us all. When it comes to the words each of us speak, it also has so much to do with what is going on in our lives at the times when the words come out. Do we consider if our words were spoken lovingly or kindly? Were our words spoken confrontationally or accusingly? When we become overloaded with work, what kinds of words come out when we are interrupted? If we are angry about anything, what kind of words do we speak to our spouse or to our children? If we are behind in our work, what kind of words come out, when we are asked a question?
There are certain words or phrases we should avoid at all costs. Even if our words can be justified as true, we should avoid saying, “You fool,” or “You are a liar,” or “I wish you were dead.” Other phrases can be more damaging than we can believe such as, “I wish you had never been born,” or I’m sorry I ever married you.”
Damaging words are more powerful than physical blows to the head. They are emotionally directed words, meant to hurt, or break our hearts, and they often do.
Whatever you may think of former President Richard M. Nixon, he spoke powerful words in his 1969 inaugural address. He said, “America has suffered from a fever of words. We cannot learn from one another until we stop shouting at one another — until we speak quietly enough so that our words can be heard as well as our voices.”
Edward Thorndike said, “Colors do fade, temples crumble, empires fall, but wise words endure.” “If we understood the power of our thoughts, we would guard them more closely. If we understood the awesome power of our words, we would prefer silence to almost anything negative. In our thoughts and words, we create our own weaknesses and our own strengths. Our limitations and joys begin in our hearts. We can always replace negative with positive,” said Betty Eadie.
The most powerful word in all the world is the Name of the Lord Jesus whom I continually call on. The name of Jesus used in prayer or praise is enough to redeem a day from its tragedies, and amazingly, when we repent of sin, believing and receiving Jesus, this one Name is the One who will save us eternally, from all our sins. In 2021, call on Him. In His name, there is power beyond imagination. Call on Him in faith today.
Richard Carlson is the pastor of the Rock Springs Evangelical Free Church. Of his 53-plus years in ministry, he has pastored locally for the last 45 years.