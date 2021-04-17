Ernest Hemingway once wrote insightfully that “life breaks us all, and afterward, many are strong at the broken places.” It happened to Max Cleland on April 8, 1968, near Khe Sanh base in Vietnam. A grenade exploded before his eyes and left him with one arm and no legs. In less than a month before he was to go home, unscathed, and unharmed, the medics knew that he was a goner.
Drifting in and out of consciousness, Max realized that the medics were zombies. They had become casualties of the war just as he had. After breathing blood and death for months and years, they were victims of “psychic numbing.” Psychic numbing is a psychological phenomenon that causes us to feel indifferent to the suffering of large numbers of people.
Joseph Stalin said, “One death is a tragedy; a million deaths is a statistic.”
People may feel one life is important, but the difference between 87 and 88 lives, feels insignificant. Yet God was there, and later in April, Max was sent back to America. This triple amputee was alive; and facing the dread of being left to be hauled around like a sack of grain for the rest of his life.
In 1980, Max wrote a book entitled “Strong at the Broken Places.” As I read this book years ago, I thought of how Max Cleland went from stronger than strong, to walking on wooden limbs. Yet, by 1969, Max Cleland was learning to walk. He learned to swim. He was able to drive, and he found a way to dance.
He kept on learning to be strong in the broken places, all but in his broken soul. On Aug. 13, 1974, Max learned he had barely lost in his bid for lieutenant governor of Georgia. Not long after his stinging defeat, he was leafing through the local newspaper reading. He read the story of a man who had resigned from a high position. The news reporter asked him what he was going to do now. The man replied, “I don’t know, except I’m going to ‘let go and let God.’”
Max grew up in a Christian home, but now he was a million miles away from such a trust in the Lord Jesus. As Max tried to pay off his campaign loans, he was phoned by one of Senator Cranston’s aids. The aid told him about a staff opening on the Senate Veteran’s Affairs Committee in Washington, D.C. The job was for someone to make on-site studies of VA hospitals. He flew to Washington and applied for the job. Several weeks later, back home in Lithonia, Georgia, he got the telephone call that the job was his — and the job paid $12,500 a year.
It was 635 miles from Lithonia to Washington, but he was on the interstate on his way as he approached the Georgia-South Carolina border. It was raining, as Max admitted to God that he had no relationship with Him. As tears fell on his cheek and rain spattered on his windshield, Max Cleland “Let go … and let God.”
He came in repentance and faith to Jesus. On Jan. 19, 1977, when President Jimmy Carter had only been inaugurated four hours earlier, he called Max Cleland to his Oval Office. Max was offered the job of administrator of Veterans Affairs. Six weeks later, on March 2, 1977, Max was sworn into office.
This man who had sworn he would run his own life without interference, was no longer a wild island unto himself. He was broken into pieces and shattered. The putting of his life back together took many years, but it was never strong at all the broken places, until the day he “let go … and let God” come into his life.
Max Cleland’s story is where so many of us get in our lives. Our plans fail. Our hopes are dashed. Our job ends. Our health is gone. Our marriage is in shambles. Our children rebel and defy us. Then over and over in the dead of night, or in the height of depression and despair, God comes out of the shadows to meet us. He offers us forgiveness if we will repent. He offers us hope, in Jesus, if we will repent, believe, and receive Him.
A prayer of an unknown Confederate soldier was found in a house in South Carolina after the Civil War. It expresses how that broken soldier made peace with God before he died.
“I asked God for strength, that I might achieve, I was made weak, that I might learn humbly to obey. I asked for health, that I might do greater things, I was given infirmity that I might do better things. I asked for riches, that I might be happy, I was given poverty, that I might be wise. I asked for power, that I might have the praise of men, I was given weakness, that I might feel the need of God. I asked for all things, that I might enjoy life, I was given life, that I might enjoy all things. I got nothing that I asked for—but everything I had hoped for. Almost despite myself, my unspoken prayers were answered. I am among all men, most richly blessed.”
Maybe, like Max Cleland, we too should “let go … and let God.”
Richard Carlson is the pastor of the Rock Springs Evangelical Free Church. Of his 53-plus years in ministry, he has pastored locally for the last 44 years.