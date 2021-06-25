June is flying by too quickly. I must not let it get away without remembering where my wife, Jinny, and I were 54 years ago on June 16, 1967.
There we stood in the front of the church, looking into each other’s eyes, knowing so little about our journey ahead. We were in love. We knew this was the day for which we had dreamed, the day God would join us together as one flesh.
The temperature was hot, with no air conditioning in the sanctuary. Beads of perspiration covered the foreheads of all the people who packed out Brooklyn Evangelical Free Church, a quaint brick church, out in the country 3 miles west of Beresford, South Dakota.
We had a reel-to-reel tape recorder plugged in, ready to record these sacred moments. Someone inadvertently kicked out the plug. That moment, however, is indelible in my heart and soul.
Just a year before, I had stood at the grave of my dad on May 19, 1966. It was our last goodbye to him until our Savior returns in the clouds of glory. I was the eldest of five sons, with two older sisters already married.
What was ahead? Two weeks after our wedding and honeymoon, I would begin eight weeks of Greek, Monday to Friday, eight hours a day. It would be my first eight of 110 master hours toward a master of divinity degree at Trinity Evangelical Divinity School.
So many pieces to the puzzle of our lives came together at the last moment. The car I had owned, breathed its last. We were given a car as a gift, by a dear man in Iowa. This Plymouth Belvedere was ugly, and shaped like a tub, but it sported an engine that ran well.
Jinny and I had just graduated from Trinity College in Bannockburn, Illinois, on June 6, 1967, so we had little time to put together all the pieces for this beautiful wedding day. Back in Deerfield, Illinois, we found in late May a one-bedroom efficiency apartment, with a bathroom across a hall that led to the landlady’s laundry room.
We stood there in front of Pastor Detlov Lindquist, knowing our honeymoon would last only as long as, the amount of money gifts we received, would last. I had $20 in my pocket.
Marriage is always a step of faith; it certainly was for us. The gifts we received, $223, enabled us to spend a week in the Black Hills with most of our time at the Blue Bell Lodge, in Custer State Park. The price these days for a Honeymoon Cabin is $310 per night. Back then it was only $10 a night. We had no reservations, only a lot of faith that our marriage would launch us on a honeymoon to the Black Hills, and on into Wyoming all the way to Devil’s Tower.
We got to take in a trip to the Corn Palace in Mitchell, South Dakota, then on to Wall Drug and the Bad Lands, as well as a trip to Spearfish, South Dakota, to enjoy the famous Passion Play. Our Plymouth Belvidere had been hidden 30 miles south in Vermillion, South Dakota. We reserved one night’s lodging at Charlie’s Motel near Canton, South Dakota, just 20 miles north of where we were married.
We repeated our marriage vows to each other, never knowing they would include someday having seven children of our own. We never knew that visiting Wyoming would finally bring us to live in Rock Springs inevitably, where we have made our home for the past 45 years.
I remember coming over a hill in Wyoming, on our honeymoon, and the speed sign said, “Travel at your own risk.” I floored the gas pedal on the Belvedere. I knew it was faster than I should be going, but the song playing on the radio sent me flying down the hill: “It’s Such a Pretty World Today, look at the Sunshine, Today and Every Day Since I Met You. It’s Such a Pretty World Today, knowing That You’re Mine … .”
But there we stood with everyone watching us, exchanging vows, rings, a holy kiss, and then hearing the pastor pronounce us husband and wife. Tears of joy were in our mothers’ eyes. A large portrait of Jesus graced the front of the sanctuary just in front of us. That picture stands out in all our wedding pictures. I remember the wedding dress my sweetheart sewed. Outside the church, here came Jinny in a beautiful pink dress. We ran down the steps and out to our getaway car, a VW driven by Bob, my sister Ruth’s husband, who passed away 11 years ago.
I remember flying down gravel roads and ditching the cars trying to catch us in our dust. Looking back at 54 years of marriage, and being a pastor, for the same amount, of years, it has flown by like a jet. I still am learning what marriage means today. We are empty nesters and grandparents with 26 grandchildren. Stay with the one you love. There is no greater earthly joy this side of heaven.
Richard Carlson is the pastor of the Rock Springs Evangelical Free Church. Of his 53-plus years in ministry, he has pastored locally for the last 45 years.