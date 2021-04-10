A person who covets is always poor. People who are green with envy are ripe for trouble. “When many people say they despise riches, what they mean,” Perry Tanksley says, “is the riches possessed by you.”
Clarence Darrow once sadly said, “Getting married is a good deal like going to a restaurant with your friends. You order what you want, and then when you see what the other person ordered, you wish you had taken that.”
Envy is the evil eye that looks on the success and happiness of another and resents them being so blessed. It is different from covetousness, which desires to have what another has. Envy simply resents the other person’s having it.
There’s an old story someone got started years ago, about a greedy man and an envious man who were walking along when they were overtaken by a stranger who slowly got to know them. After a while, the stranger said, “I will give each of you a gift. Whoever makes a wish first will get what he wants, and the other person will get a double portion of what the first person asked for.
The greedy man knew what he wanted, but he was afraid to make his wish known because he wanted the double portion for himself. He didn’t want the other man to get it. The envious man felt the same way, but he was also unwilling to wish first.
After a few hours of indecision, the stronger of the two men grabbed the other by the throat and said, “I will choke you to death unless you make your wish. At that, the other man said, “Very well. I make my wish – I wish to be made blind in one eye.”
Think about it! How sad was his wish! Do some of us suffer from a malady many sailors call “5-foot fever?” Once a sailor buys a boat, and owns it for a while, he begins thinking, “What I really need is a boat about 5 feet longer.” “Five-foot fever” afflicts owners of 80-foot yachts, just as badly as it does those with 12-foot runabouts or bass boats. The complicating factor is that marinas are full of bigger and better boats. No matter how big your boat is, the insatiable desire for more, won’t let the boat we own, be quite enough.
If the car we drive isn’t what we think we need, isn’t it true that what would make it right would be a few more bells and whistles on it like leather seats, seat warmers, a sunroof, or the deep seduction of owning a newer model? This seduction for more, constantly threatens every one of us. It threatens to pull us all away from God.
Did you hear the story about the dog that found in the trash, a large steak that had been thrown out? Happy with the find, the dog crossed a little footbridge as he trotted home to enjoy his find. Crossing the bridge, the dog saw his reflection in the water, but the distorted picture made it look like a bigger dog below him with a bigger steak. Leaning over the water, the dog dropped his steak to grab the bigger one, while the only steak in the picture disappeared into the pond. In the madness of wanting more, he ended up with less, really with nothing.
There is a kind of madness afoot in America that we all deserve more than what we have. Some people foolishly believe and teach that if we have enough faith, God will supply all our greedy madness for more. God is not bound to prosper us in our covetousness, thanklessness, and envy. He knows each of us, that when we are envious coveters, we have a disease of the heart that no amount of being given more will ever heal.
R.C. Sproul says, “Modern man has an aching void. The emptiness we feel inside, cannot be relieved by one more gourmet meal or another snort of cocaine. We carry water in a sieve when we try to fill the empty space with a better job or a bigger house.”
He is right. None of us can successfully deny our inner desire for more and stop our desire. Denial is not the answer. Even among the most frugal people among us, there is a covetous desire for more that turns our wise frugality into miserliness. We lose our balance comparing ourselves with more generous people who appear to be giving away what they should be stockpiling in these economically uncertain days. We may also lose our balance comparing ourselves with those currently losing their shirt in the stock market and believing we are the wise souls, who have more wisely placed our gold in a cream can in the basement, or hidden it in a coffee can, under our bed.
In every case, all of us can be held in the grip of the “affluenza” of wanting more. The cure for covetousness and envy is realizing that our life is not enhanced by things, but in our contentment with what God provides us, as we are faithful to use the gifts, talents, and abilities He gives to us.
Richard Carlson is the pastor of the Rock Springs Evangelical Free Church. Of his 53-plus years in ministry, he has pastored locally for the last 44 years.