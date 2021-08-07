Perhaps the greatest fear we all face is truly being known. As we talk about our fears, we mention certain fears such as flying, public speaking, fear of heights, or fear of enclosed spaces. But if we were totally honest about our deepest fears, we often omit the stark truth that our greatest fear is being known.
In our worst times of failure before God and one another, our greatest desire is to cover ourselves, just as Adam and Eve did. We fear rejection. Our shame motivates us to hide ourselves from being fully known.
Most of us know down deep in our spirit that God sees everything in our lives. Everything is laid bare to Him. There is no place to hide. No amount of covering up will protect us from God’s all-seeing eyes. Truly our lives are all exposed lives. God sees us clearly, warts and all.
This level of intimacy is something we often shrink from because we live under the illusion that we each have our own secrets. Yet, how can any of us expect our friends to keep a secret that we are unable to conceal from others knowing.
Benjamin Franklin has two quotes regarding secrets worth listening to. His first quote is, “Three can keep a secret if two of them are dead.” The second quote is, “To keep a secret from an enemy, tell it not to a friend.”
François Pierre Guillaume Guizot, born in 1787, was a French historian, orator, and statesman. He held a similar view about secrets before Benjamin Franklin. He said, “A truly wise man should have no keeper of his secret but himself.”
Most of us have secrets known only to God. Henry Wadsworth Longfellow once said it well in the 1800s: “Believe me, every heart has its secret sorrows, which the world knows not; and oftentimes we call a man cold when he is only sad.”
Thomas Carlyle said it well, “He who has a secret should not only hide it, but hide that he has it, to hide.”
Some secrets are good secrets, well worth keeping. The difference between private enterprise and government often is all about keeping secrets. The formulas for making Coca-Cola and Kentucky Fried Chicken are still well-kept secrets today. But how to make a hydrogen bomb is found in many books and on our newsstands.
Should secrets be kept? Ask the Duke of Wellington. He is best remembered as the general who defeated Napoleon at Waterloo in 1815. During his earlier service in India, the Duke of Wellington was in charge of negotiations after the battle of Assaye.
The emissary of an Indian ruler, anxious to know what territories would be ceded to his master, tried in various ways to get the information. Finally, he offered Wellington a large sum of money.
“Can you keep a secret?” asked Wellington.
“Yes, indeed,” the man said eagerly.
“So can I,” replied Wellington.
Even God has secrets we will not know until we see His face as born-again believers. We read in Deuteronomy 29: 29, “The secret things belong to the Lord our God, but the things that are revealed belong to us and to our children forever … .”
Richard Carlson is the pastor of the Rock Springs Evangelical Free Church. Of his 53-plus years in ministry, he has pastored locally for the last 45 years.