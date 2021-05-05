Since when does getting a shot or wearing a mask become politicized? COVID-19 is a medical issue — it is a pandemic.
I understand that this country has been extremely polarized politically in recent years— but, this is a medical issue. When it comes to politics, I listen to politicians, but when it comes to medical issues, I listen to those who know, like doctors and other scientists — not those who just say what they think people want to hear because they are up for re-election and are looking for votes.
Governors across the country have been lifting mask requirements, but that does not mean it is safe. If you listen to the scientists, the biggest percentage of them is in agreement that this pandemic is, in no way over yet, and by gathering in groups, we risk another wave of COVID-19 and its variances. There is a big difference in what you can do and what you should do.
In the past when our government made policies to keep us safe, such as seat belt or car seat laws and speed limits, just to name a few, there was not this outrage and divisiveness as we are seeing right now, because these laws were created to save your life and the lives of your fellow human beings.
Is wearing a mask when you are in public really an infringement of your freedom? How? You are actually infringing on my rights when you risk my life by not wearing one.
How hard is it to get a series of two shots, or in the case of Johnson and Johnson, one shot? Millions of shots have been administered since the first trial on Dec. 14, 2020, with little or no issues. It is normal to possibly have a fever, soreness or other side effects from the COVID-19 vaccine, but it generally does not last for more than a couple days for those who do get any side effects. It just shows that the vaccine is working. Despite misinformation shared on social media, the COVID-19 vaccines are safe and effective. To find out more you can visit the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention website at www.cdc.gov.
Also, I do not understand those who have already received their first vaccine of Pfizer or Moderna, and are not willing to get their second vaccine. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention urges people to get both doses of the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines. You should be reassured that even after a single dose of either of those vaccines; you have very high levels of protection after your body has time to build immunity, about a week. The scheduled second dose of these vaccines makes them even more effective.
We all want to “get back to normal.”I have not been in a restaurant for more than a year, which is something I enjoy — eating out with my husband. I have also not left Sweetwater County in that time. I go out two days a week to grocery shop, doctors’ appointments and to visit my Dad, (within my family, we are heard immune). It is not because I like being confined. I do not like to wear a mask or social distance any more than anyone else, but to keep my family and myself safe, I pull up my grown up pants and do what I need to do.
We are getting closer to having this pandemic under control, but we cannot let our guard down yet. We will never “get back to normal” if we do not all do our part to keep this pandemic from spreading, and there is only one way to do that — quit making a pandemic a political issue. Listen to the medical professionals, not politicians and get vaccinated and wear a mask.
Connie Wilcox-Timar is a lifestyles and community news reporter. She can be reached at cwilcox@rocketminer.com.