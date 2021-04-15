Weather Alert

...A Winter Storm impacting for most of Central and Western Wyoming through Thursday... .A storm system will bring widespread snow across much of the area through Thursday, lingering over Johnson County through Thursday night. The heaviest snow for this winter storm will occur in most locations tonight. ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON MDT THURSDAY... * WHAT...Periods of snow. Additional snow accumulations of 1 to 3 inches. Winds gusting as high as 50 mph. * WHERE...South Lincoln County, Rock Springs and Green River, Flaming Gorge, and East Sweetwater County. * WHEN...Until noon MDT Thursday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions and very low visibilities due to a combination of snow and blowing snow tonight. Interstate 80 and Highway 30 will be impacted with hazardous travel. Roads could be closed. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. &&