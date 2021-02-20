Weather Alert

...Significant Snow over far Western Wyoming Today... .Another storm system will bring significant snowfall across far western Wyoming through the day today. Snow has spread across southern portions and continue through the rest of the morning. Gusty winds will develop this afternoon across the south, leading to blowing and drifting snow. ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM MST THIS EVENING... * WHAT...Snow and blowing snow. Total snow accumulations of two to three inches. Winds gusting as high as 35 mph this afternoon. * WHERE...South Lincoln County, Rock Springs and Green River, Flaming Gorge and East Sweetwater County. * WHEN...Until 6 PM MST this evening. * IMPACTS...Expect winter driving conditions. This will impact travel over Interstate 80 and US Highway 30. Reduced visibilities will be possible in areas of heavier snowfall this morning, as well as blowing snow this afternoon. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...The blowing snow will mainly occur Saturday afternoon after the bulk of the snow has ended. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. &&