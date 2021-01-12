Cheyenne, WY (82001)

Today

Mainly sunny to start, then a few afternoon clouds. High 49F. Winds W at 15 to 25 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph..

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies with gusty winds. Low 37F. Winds W at 25 to 35 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.