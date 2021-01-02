Cheyenne, WY (82001)

Today

Sunshine early followed by partly cloudy skies and gusty winds this afternoon. High 41F. Winds W at 20 to 30 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph..

Tonight

Partly cloudy. Windy this evening. Low 26F. Winds WNW at 20 to 30 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.