Weather Alert

...AREAS OF LOCALLY DENSE FOG EARLY THIS MORNING FROM CHEYENNE TO LARAMIE... IF YOU ARE DRIVING THIS MORNING, PLEASE WATCH FOR AREAS OF FOG, LOCALLY DENSE WITH VISIBILITIES AT OR BELOW ONE-QUARTER OF A MILE, BETWEEN CHEYENNE AND LARAMIE, ESPECIALLY OVER AND NEAR THE INTERSTATE 80 SUMMIT NEAR VEDAUWOO. THE FOG SHOULD DISSIPATE BY 8 OR 9 AM. DENSE FOG WILL BE MOST LIKELY ALONG INTERSTATE 80 BETWEEN MILE MARKERS 317 AND 362. IF YOU ENCOUNTER FOG, PARTICULARLY DENSE FOG, PLEASE SLOW DOWN, USE YOUR LOW BEAM HEADLIGHTS AND ALLOW FOR SOME EXTRA TRAVEL TIME TO SAFELY REACH YOUR DESTINATION.