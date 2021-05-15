Today, I received a newsletter from my friend in Monson, Maine, Daryl E. Witmer. He wrote at the bottom of his newsletter, “This spring, Mary and I are giving thought to tearing up our lawn and planting only weeds and dandelions. Then if the grass takes over, we’ll just learn to live with it.”
Daryl knows when to get serious. Taking words from Josh McDowell’s book “Don’t Check Your Brains at the Door,” Daryl quoted, “The founders of world religions say, in effect, ‘Here is what I teach. Believe my teachings. Follow my philosophy.’ Jesus said, ‘Follow Me.’ Leaders of the world’s religion’s say, ‘What do you think about what I teach?’ Jesus said, ‘Who do you say I am?’”
You may remember that Peter answered Jesus’ question with the answer, “Messiah, the Christ of God.” We cannot unhitch our emotions from our intellect. The greatest commandment of Jesus includes loving God not only with all our heart and soul but also with all our mind. If our emotional religious experience is the foundation of our faith, then nothing really separates the truth of Christianity from the falsehoods of all other world religions. What separates true Christianity from all other “isms” is that Christianity is true, and all the other truth claims are false.
Jesus said, “I am the Way, the Truth, and the Life; no one comes to the Father, but by Me.”
Many college freshmen entering the university, abandon their Christian faith after unbelieving professors publicly humiliate them, intellectually beating them up in class. Professors intimidate them by saying, “Prove your claims of Christ!” Sadly, many young people have no adequate knowledge of how to defend the truth of the Gospel of Christ.
Dr. Mark J. Farnham, with a Ph.D. in apologetics, is a professor at Lancaster Bible College and Capital Seminary and Graduate School. He wrote a superb and helpful book entitled, “Every Believer Confident: Apologetics for the Ordinary Christian.” It is a needed book. We are living in a day when even believers claiming to know Jesus are deconstructing Christianity, straying into agnosticism and atheism. At first viewing, their deconstruction sounds good, and it can be appealing. Yet this new “gospel” is only “another gospel” that is not true.
Known as progressive Christianity, this growing movement of churches across America is a rapidly growing group of so-called Christ followers who question all historic beliefs of Christianity, explaining them away, and who are reshaping their own faith, to adapt to our culture, accepting same sex marriage, and denying that Jesus died on the cross and rose from the dead. Progressive Christianity is more deadly than atheism. Defending truth these days means we need to have a wise apologetic, or a defense of truth.
Progressive Christianity is Christianity gone astray, and the deconstructing of true faith includes at minimum, that (1) the Bible is not the Word of God, (2) that feelings are to be emphasized over facts, (3) that essential doctrines of the church are in need of being re-interpreted to accommodate our current immorality and fallen culture, (4) that historic truths about Christ, such as the virgin birth of Jesus and the second coming of Jesus are to be re-examined and redefined, and (5) that the heart of the Gospel message that we can be saved from sin and shame, about Christ’s work of atonement and redemption being available to us, because of Calvary and the shedding of Christ’s precious blood, is an archaic and antiquated Gospel, so that the true Gospel must be redefined to teach that true salvation is affirming the current politically correct “social justice false gospel.”
Today is a day we must stand up for truth. Many “theological experts” are swiftly reshaping the only saving Gospel of Jesus Christ our Lord into a “gospel” more deadly than atheism itself. In some ways it may sound like the current deconstructing of American history to forget our roots and rewrite our past, not telling our children the truth about how our nation was founded. Our history books are being changed to fit our fallen culture, but those lies have no ultimate or eternal implications. However, telling our children Jesus didn’t die on the cross to save us from sin and eternal death is eternally damaging, because these new lies, deny the only truth that can save our souls forever.
With so many good things happening around us, today we need a jolt, a wake-up call, to save us from hurtling down a four-lane freeway at top speed, when the bridge ahead is clearly out — totally out forever.
Richard Carlson is the pastor of the Rock Springs Evangelical Free Church. Of his 53-plus years in ministry, he has pastored locally for the last 45 years.