None of us know everything there is to know about grief and grieving. Yet we all, at times, emotionally speaking, find ourselves cascading down whitewater rapids in life, that leave us soaked, stunned, and grieving. Somewhere, rafting down the unplanned rapids, we fell off, and we find ourselves clinging to a log, a root, a rock, or we are tossed up into an eddy, where we sit dazed, bruised, alone, and left behind.
In our pride, we want no one to ever know we have been tested beyond our limit, so we try to plot our own rescue, only to find we are unable to prop up our composure or to hide our deep despair. We need someone to be vulnerable with; someone to share with about our dilemma.
When we open ourselves up to each other, we become the safe places and the safe people God wants to use, so we can be trusted by a grieving friend or loved one who needs a shoulder to cry on. We often find, in our vulnerability, the relief we need when we let our story out, and our eyes fill with tears, in the presence of someone who understands and weeps along with us.
Choosing to feel nothing, choosing numbness, is not a wise or helpful option. Choosing to perfect our act, to perform well on stage, and to pleasingly say what is needed to look like everything is fine, can leave us privately terrified, and inwardly disconnected. Sometimes in our grief, we can act out in anger or a critical spirit that lashes out, while all the while, we know we have only piled on the grief, because we often love deeply the ones we have lashed out at.
Sadly, many grieving people feel shame in grieving, or even blame for grieving as they suspect they will be judged for being unable to deal with hard things. It helps us greatly when we are so anchored together in love with others, that we can cry together, embrace, and pray together, bringing our crushing situations and circumstances to God.
Fear often enters in when we think of sharing our grief. We cringe, wondering what others may think, perhaps thinking that we are going downhill, and are only shadows of our former selves. We even wonder, if we start to weep, if we will be able to stop. We wonder if we will be able to bounce back.
Grieving is messy. So much is at stake. Being able to lament the loss of a loved one, the loss of health, the loss of a job, the loss of a spouse, or the tempered loss from releasing our children to marriage and become empty nesters, all of these, and so many other losses, are the reason why we so deeply desire not to grieve alone. When we feel our heart is going to break, it helps to lean on someone we trust, and let our grief overflow.
All of us began in this world as screaming newborns. We didn’t know what was wrong, but our wise parents knew. We needed nursed, calmed down, held, cuddled, diapers changed, and dried again. Without that anchor of parents that loved us, we could never have survived infancy.
Little children take dolls in their arms, and hold them and show us, they know what crying babies need. Husbands need at times to rock their wife, and wives at times, need to rock their husbands. In the fellowship of worship, as a pastor, I am often called upon to respond with love to grieving people. I watch with joy when I see many in our congregation, leaving the pew they are seated in, to go and grieve with another person who may be openly weeping when a certain worship song triggers difficult memories and tears.
In Michael Card’s book, “A Sacred Sorrow,” he shares that our Lord Jesus Christ modeled open grief in His perfect life on earth, before He died in our place. He wrote, “At every major turning point in Jesus’ ministry, He poured out His heart in sorrow and lament. When He came to die, to His last hour, His soul was troubled. He said, ‘What shall I say, “Father, save Me from this hour?’ ‘But for this purpose, I have come to this hour.’”
When Jesus entered Jerusalem for the last time, the city that worshipped Him on Palm Sunday and then many demanded His crucifixion on Good Friday, Jesus lamented. He wept over the city, saying, “O Jerusalem, Jerusalem, the city that kills the prophets and stones those who are sent to it. How often would I have gathered your children together as a hen gathers her brood under her wings, and you would not.”
The last night before Jesus was crucified, in the Garden of Gethsemane, He wept and sweat great drops of blood, saying, “Father, if it be Your will, let this cup pass from Me, nevertheless; not My will, but Yours be done.”
If Jesus knew grief, and He did, He knows what it is like for us. Will we be part of His team to bear the griefs and sorrows of others? Will we allow others to lament, and listen, and learn, and lift us up when we are deeply grieving?
Richard Carlson is the pastor of the Rock Springs Evangelical Free Church. Of his 53-plus years in ministry, he has pastored locally for the last 44 years.