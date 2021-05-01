Often what we think about is who we become. A quant old Scottish saying goes, “Heart your tongue.” That saying is a fascinating warning to use careless speaking. Words used to demean, to slyly manipulate, or to destroy others, are heartless words. They may sound ever so sound or true when we think about them, but the Scottish phrase, “Heart your tongue” is the same as “Mind your tongue.”
It is as the Word of God declares, “What the heart is full of, the mouth speaks.” What is in our heart, produces what is on our tongue. Our tongue has the mighty power to cause distress or encouragement, burden or boost, guilt or affirmation, and agitation that tears down, or communication that builds up.
It doesn’t take long for another’s words to put us on “red alert” that danger is lurking nearby. It is remarkable how often we hear folk use irretrievable words and then try to get off the hook by saying, “You know me. Open mouth, insert foot.”
Many a person excuses or justifies awful words by masterfully saying, “I am not responsible for how others take what I say.” That is clever, but it doesn’t cover the ill intent of our words. Gossip, slander, and the presence, of harsh words, don’t leave lots of room for being quickly forgiven nor do they open the door to likely accepting correction.
In an anonymous poem are these thoughtful words: “Boys, flying kites, haul in their white-winged birds, you can’t do that when you’re flying words. Thoughts, unexpressed, may sometimes fall back dead, But God Himself can’t kill them once they’re said.” We all know that poem is true.
We may think we know the anatomy of speaking and yet not know the anatomy of our demolishing speech. In the anatomy of speaking, a thought forms in the cortex of our brain which activates the twelfth cranial nerve, called the hypoglassal nerve, the motor nerve of the tongue. Our tongue then moves with the signal of a thought through the hypoglassal nerve, arising in our medulla oblongata, the base of our brain.
Now, as a voluntary act, we press wind up through our vocal cords. By a signal from the cortex, we have both sound and movement of the tongue. As our lips begin to move, we form words.
All of this is an act of our will. Nothing can be formed by the larynx and the tongue that has not first originated in our mind. Verbal capability is the product of our cortex, the emotions, and our conscious will.
The next time we speak, we ought to know better what is going on inside our brains, but will we will, in our wills, not to be double-tongued, manipulative, or disobedient to the Lord? If you know and are aware of the stress you produce often by what you say as well as by how you say it, isn’t it time to repent of demolishing everything within the reach of the sound of your words?
The truth about our speech is that we can be masters of embattling, cruel speech. An ancient Greek legend tells of an athlete who ran well in a race but still placed second. The winning athlete received boisterous applause. Soon a statue was erected in his honor.
The sore loser who came in second began to think of himself as a loser. Envy began to eat him alive. He could think of nothing but his defeat and his overwhelming desire to be No. 1. Finally, he decided to destroy the statue of his lost glory — the statue of the one who came in first. Late every night, when the world was asleep, he went craftily to the statue and chiseled at the base, hoping to weaken the foundation so the statue would eventually topple over.
One night as he kept up the relentless chiseling in his violent anger and envy, he went a bit too far, too fast. The heavy marble statue teetered on its weakened fragile base. Then it came crashing down upon the second-place athlete who lost even more than the race. Under that crashed statue, he lost his life.
Our speech has the ability to chisel away at another person we oppose, until finally, we kill not that person, but ourselves.
Richard Carlson is the pastor of the Rock Springs Evangelical Free Church. Of his 53-plus years in ministry, he has pastored locally for the last 44 years.