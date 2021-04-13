Here are some editorial opinions from around the state:
By hyping the K-12 fiscal crisis but failing to act on it, our Legislature invites outside intervention
From the April 11 Riverton Ranger
Well, the Great Public School Funding Shortage of 2021 must not have been such a big deal after all.
The Wyoming Legislature adjourned Wednesday without passing a K-12 funding bill.
That outcome goes against every bit of pre-legislative session hype. To have heard the lawmakers talk, few problems in recent Wyoming memory could stack up to the gargantuan trouble of the K-12 fiscal crisis, which was described before the session, by some estimates, at $500 million.
Yet, after a seemingly endless session that began in one form in January and finally concluded a few days ago in April, the lawmakers did exactly nothing about school funding.
To use an obvious school analogy, their report card on this one, if not an outright "F," is, at best, an "incomplete." That's risky, both for education and the Legislature.
The problem is complex, certainly. One of the complications was yet another off-the-mark estimate of available revenue from the almighty Consensus Revenue Estimating Group, whose track record through the years has been so poor it's a wonder CREG is taken seriously anymore. But its own tools are unreliable, and the estimates it provides have been correct just often enough that lawmakers still feel they have no choice but to trust them.
In this case, the CREG report that helped launch a thousand tales of K-12 woe wasn't borne out by the results months later. The crisis, said CREG, still was bad, just not so bad as we thought.
Soon to come is another revenue forecast, certain to yield more uncertainty than confidence.
Some lawmakers -- gasp -- actually took the inconvenient position that Wyoming ought to find a way to fund education rather than to de-fund it. Ultimately, that tax vs. no-tax divide couldn't be bridged, leading legislators to an age-old response to failure: blaming each other. (Note to lawmakers: The voters will blame all of you, not just some of you.)
The revenue dispute prompted one Senator to accuse the House of being full of "tax-and-spend liberals," surely the most laughable observation of the session. In a House dominated by a 51-7 Republican majority, if there's even one tax-and-spend liberal in the body, then that person is well hidden and of zero influence on spending bills.
Characterizing the final hours of the failing effort was a misdirected argument about federal stimulus funds as a solution to the school shortfall. This is federal money we would be getting even if we had a perfectly solvent school funding mechanism. It's a one-time infusion, not an education funding plan. Even if we tried to use it in this tortured way, in a year or two we'd be right back where we are now.
Those who argue that it's an abdication of responsibility simply to plug the stimulus money into the school shortfall make another point, perhaps inadvertently: If we were just going to substitute the federal stimulus money, then why the six-month hand-wringing over K-12 funding in the first place?
The best we are able to do, it seems, is put the inevitable off for a few more months. Not exactly high-level legislating there. As the session adjourned, some lawmakers clung to the possibility that the state's minerals economy suddenly would roar back to its previous prosperity and solve the school funding problem.
As a wise man said, hope is not a plan.
We mentioned risk in all of this. The term applies to the schools, of course, which are happy enough to squeak by for another year more or less with their accustomed funds, but which crave stability and predictability just as much.
But the peril also applies to the lawmakers. By hyping up K-12 funding as the most important thing they had to do, and then not doing it, the Legislature leaves schools in limbo at best, fiscal crisis at worst.
Beyond that, the Legislature itself is walking a hazardous course by screaming "emergency" without taking corresponding action. If the lawmakers won't clear a viable path forward on K-12 funding, then they are inviting someone else to it instead -- a consultant, a blue-ribbon commission, the governor or the courts.
Such a result wouldn't redeem the Legislature's failure so much as confirm it.