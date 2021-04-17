Here are some editorial opinions from around the state:
CCH trustees retreat from reality
From the April 3 Gillette News Record
If we needed another sign that some things are starting to return to normalcy as the COVID-19 pandemic drums on, there’s the Campbell County Health Board of Trustees enjoying a short little jaunt to an out-of-town resort.
During the first weeks of the pandemic last year, the CCH board didn’t do its annual first-quarter retreat, instead holding a pair of special meetings dominated by the pandemic. In March 2020, the trustees met in the Campbell County Memorial Hospital cafeteria and a special April meeting was held virtually.
This year, the board was on the retreat again, taking a cadre of 18 trustees and CCH administrators to The Lodge at Deadwood resort in Deadwood, South Dakota. It’s a familiar place for the board, having held retreats there five times since 2014. The outliers were 2018, when trustees met at the Spearfish Canyon Lodge in South Dakota, and 2015, when the destination was The Ranch at Ucross.
We’ve pushed repeatedly for CCH trustees to keep their meetings local. We do so again. Just because a two-day work session is called a “retreat” doesn’t mean trustees have to physically take themselves somewhere else. It seems they prefer to retreat from holding public meetings where the public they serve can easily access them.
Sure, the public can attend and watch the goings on at a CCH board retreat. They just have to drive the 214 miles round-trip both days of the retreat. Or, spend the money to stay overnight.
That’s what CCH does.
This year, Campbell County Health spent about $2,205 on lodging, $2,437 on food, $614 to rent the room for the retreat and $360 in mileage reimbursements. The total bill came to $5,616.35.
A little sad and ironic is that one of the main discussions at the retreat is how CCH is strapped for cash. Without CARES Act reimbursements and other pandemic-related relief, the organization would’ve taken a loss of nearly $4 million this fiscal year. Already struggling with declining sales tax revenues and huge bad debt losses, the organization will need to keep tightening its belt for the foreseeable future.
It doesn’t instill much confidence that an institution bolstered with millions of dollars of public money is being frugal when its trustees can sit in a rented space at an out-of-state resort and talk about needing to save and where to make cuts.
“Our bad debt is rising, our Medicare payments are going down. There’s a lot of financial issues coming,” said CCH Chief Financial Officer Mary Lou Tate at the retreat. “There are going to be more conversations in the future of which programs we need to reduce or cut in order to maintain Campbell County Health in the future.”
That CCH trustees continue to choose to hold these out-of-town retreats and are willing to pay real money to do so shows they just don’t get it. Perhaps $5,600 seems like nothing to an organization that has an annual budget pushing $200 million. That’s not the point. They’re talking about watching nickels and dimes when they need to be pinching pennies.
Our community owes much to Campbell County Health, especially after this last year of helping guide us through the pandemic. Its staff and administration have worked overtime to keep us as safe and healthy as possible. If anyone deserves a little retreat, it’s those frontline workers.
The bottom line is not the $5,600 or however much is spent on these retreats. The issue is that CCH trustees want to spend money to “retreat” from the community they serve so they can have discussions and make decisions without the pesky public looking on.