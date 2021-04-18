Here are some editorial opinions from around the state:
About those shots …
From the April 1 Greybull Standard
There is no shortage of opinion about whether it's the right move to get the COVID-19 vaccine, and while I understand their reservations and respect those who pass on it, it was always an easy decision for me.
Not blessed with the world's best lungs to begin with, the question always boiled down to this for me: I'd rather not get COVID. I'm not a doctor. We are in a once-in-a-hundred-year pandemic. Given that, I'm going to trust what the vast majority of doctors and health experts say and do, just as I would hope that they'd trust me if they needed to, say, lay out a newspaper or edit a story to AP style.
Also don't want to be the unlucky one who passes on the shot, catches a bad case of it and is laying on his death bed thinking to himself, "Why didn't I just take the shot?" So I chose to get vaccinated. I was talking to a friend last week who told me she didn't want to get the shot, but was going to anyway. The more who do, the sooner we can all get past this, was her logic.
Her responses snapped a streak of 10 or so people who told me in the last two weeks that under no circumstances would they be getting the shot.
For me, shot number two was administered last Thursday morning and with it came a sense of relief. Not necessarily the equivalent of "Bring it on, stupid COVID!" More like a greater sense of confidence that if I catch it, it won't kill me. This is the point where a good editorial writer would encourage the public to do the same. To get the shot. To do what you can to, in the words of my friend, put this whole thing behind us.
While I believe that, I'd be lying if I said it was a pleasant thing to go through. A great many people have said that the shots were no big deal. Maybe a bit of fatigue and headaches with the second one. That's it.
For whatever the reason - and maybe it's the underlying health concern that made me want to get vaccinated in the first place - I really struggled with both. After each, I woke up about midnight drenched in sweat and aching from head to toe. Even my teeth hurt. Spent the rest of the night tossing and turning and the next two days may have been the most unproductive ones of my 50 years. I'd be interested to hear if anyone else in the community reacted the same way to them.
So if you get the shot, be forewarned. It might not be fun. Still, it seemed like the right decision at the time. We'll see, I guess, if I'm asked to make the same decision a year from now.
After spending the winter months cooped up in gymnasiums, there was something very refreshing about the crisp spring air that welcomed us to the Bill Gerrard Invitational on Saturday morning.
Early on in the day, as I walked across the football field from the long jump area to the high jump area, I encountered a woman from another town that I did not know. Smiling as she passed me, she remarked, "It's so great to see faces again!" And it really was.
As we head into the Easter weekend, we have two reminders of the importance of our service organizations in this community.
The first came Tuesday night when more than 200 people gathered for a night of Bingo and to support a good cause, raising money for local scholarships.
The Greybull Elks Lodge put it on, just like it does so many other things such as the annual Hoop Shoot, the big dinners, the weekend breakfasts, and events like goldfish racing and shrimp and crawfish boils.
They add a lot to our community, and so, too, did the Greybull Lions Club. There won't be an Easter egg hunt in the park on Sunday afternoon. "Not this year … but maybe next," is what we were told when we asked about it.
Whether we see another one or not, we salute the past members w ho made this such a great Easter tradition in our community. This dad has fond memories of watching his two boys participate in what seemed like the fastest two minutes of the year as kids joyfully dashed across the grass, collecting as many bags of candy as they could.
Have a wonderful Easter, everyone.
-- Nathan Oster