Perfect time for home improvement
From the April 12 Cody Enterprise
Since the pandemic began more than a year ago, home improvement projects surged and don’t appear to be slowing any time soon, according to several local businesses.
Total spending on home improvement and repairs nationwide climbed an estimated 3% last year to $419 billion, despite a slowdown in the broader U.S. economy, according to researchers from Harvard University’s Joint Center for Housing Studies.
The online home remodeling platform Houzz reports that demand for kitchen and bath remodeling was up 40% year over date in June 2020, while home additions increased 52% and fencing projects jumped 166%.
This makes perfect sense as the pandemic pushed us to spend time in our homes like never before. It became the focal point of our lives and we noticed ways we could make updates and improvements.
Some of the most popular projects of the past year, according to Home Advisor, included:
-- Decks and porches
-- Fences
-- Roofing
-- Smart home devices
-- Exterior painting
-- Kitchen renovations
-- Landscaping
-- Flooring
-- Bathroom renovations
-- Interior painting
Bill Weed of Ace Hardware said with the number of people coming in to purchase paint in the last year, Cody would have been painted at least twice.
So with a little research, you may just find the perfect project to spruce up your home.
-- Amber Peabody