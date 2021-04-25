Here are some editorial opinions from around the state:
A June event is needed in Green River
From the April 8 Green River Star
We’re not going to criticize the decision to postpone Flaming Gorge Days. While other organizations are busy planning for summer events, we understand the idea of not wanting to host Flaming Gorge Days because of the pandemic. We told our readers months ago about the possibility of events getting canceled for a second year. This wasn’t unexpected.
Yet, we think there should be something for Sweetwater County’s residents in Green River this coming June.
With Zac Page’s visit to the Green River City Council Tuesday night, we think a cornhole tournament and other events around it would be a great fit. Cornhole, a game that anyone from age three to 103 could play, would be a great focal point to bring people in for. The game already has distance built into its design, meaning social distancing can be easily factored into a competition, especially in an outdoor setting like Expedition Island. Factor in other activities and food and it could be a decent draw.
We hope the city and the 307 Cornhole group can plan and host an event for Green River. The planning window may be tight, as we’re already in April, but we think it can be done.
Who knows? Perhaps whatever happens with this can be added to Flaming Gorge Days next year.
We’re wishing all involved the best of luck in bringing something new for Green River’s residents to enjoy.