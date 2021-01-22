Here are some editorial opinions from around the state:
Social media bans prompt ire, shift in companies’ responsibility
From the Jan. 16 Sheridan Press
Over the last week or so, most popular social media companies have banned President Donald Trump. As of Friday morning, the president could not use Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, YouTube, Snapchat, Twitch or Shopify.
In addition, Amazon, Apple and Google booted the alternative social media network Parler, which pitches itself as a “free speech” alternative to other platforms.
The actions by large tech companies have created a lot of buzz around the concept of the right to free speech.
Sen. Josh Hawley, R-Missouri, lambasted Simon & Schuster for announcing it would not publish a book from the senator that was planned to be released in June. The announcement came on the heels of Hawley’s comments surrounding the Jan. 6 riots at the U.S. Capitol.
“We did not come to this decision lightly,” Simon & Schuster said in a statement. “As a publisher it will always be our mission to amplify a variety of voices and viewpoints: at the same time we take seriously our larger public responsibility as citizens, and cannot support Senator Hawley after his role in what became a dangerous threat to our democracy and freedom.”
Hawley, in a Fox News appearance Monday, said, “Well, they don’t like the exercise of free speech, Tucker, I think ... at the end of the day. I mean this is really about the First Amendment.”
The U.S. Supreme Court has heard many cases regarding the infringement on speech and the violation of that First Amendment right. In brief, according to the uscourts.gov website, freedom of speech includes (among others) the right:
— Not to speak
— To contribute money to political campaigns
— To advertise commercial products and professional services (with some restrictions)
— To engage in symbolic speech (e.g., burning the flag in protest).
Freedom of speech does not include (among others) the right:
— to incite actions what would harm others (e.g. the classic, “shouting ‘fire’ in a crowded theater”)
— to make or distribute obscene materials
The First Amendment also does not protect you from the consequences of your words. For example, if you say something a book publisher disagrees with, it is not a violation of your right to free speech if they cancel a book deal.
According to the National Constitution Center, the First Amendment only protects individuals from the government infringing on those rights; it does not protect speakers against private individuals or organizations.
So, whether you agree with social media or book publishers denying the president or senators access to their platforms, it is not a violation of free speech.
The conversation, though, sparks other questions. Social media companies have long insisted they are platforms, not publishers. They simply provide the avenue for communication, much like a cellphone carrier provides access to airwaves, they say. The distinction primarily carries legal implications. As a platform, social media companies cannot be sued for things like slander.
If they are considered publishers, such as a book, magazine or newspaper publisher, those legal protections disappear.
The Sheridan Press is a publisher. The company makes decisions every day about what to include in the newspaper, which letters to the editor to publish, which columnists to print, etc. In deciding who may utilize the “platform” and what is said on the “platform,” The Press is legally responsible for the articles that appear in the newspaper.
Social media companies, as they begin banning users and deleting posts for violations of terms and conditions, are not violating the First Amendment. But, they are firmly planting themselves in the realm of publishers and therefore should be treated accordingly under law. The “edits” made to content on those sites now makes all of the content on their sites their responsibility. That acknowledgement will change the landscape of social media.