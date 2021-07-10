Here are some editorial opinions from around the state:
More murals for Riverton
From the June 17 Riverton Ranger
Riverton probably isn't the only town its size in the U.S that that has 15 or more buildings displaying big, fine-art murals on the exterior walls.
But it sure is nice to be one of them.
Now, the low-profile organizers of the art mural effort around town are going just a little bit more public. They want to ensure that the next couple of murals to be hung for everyone to see are painted by local artists.
Great idea. Here's how it works:
If you are a local artist, and you have a painting that you would like to be considered for transformation into a super-enlarged mural to be placed on an exterior wall of a building in Riverton, then take your suggested painting to the Riverton branch library.
Library staff will take the paintings temporarily, display them in the library, and invite library visitors to vote on their favorites.
Two winning paintings will be chosen in this way, and they will be rendered into the enlarged mural format and hung on a building somewhere in the city.
You don't have to paint a new painting to have it be considered. It could be something that you created years ago.
Likewise, you don't have to be going to the library to check out a book, use a computer, read a magazine or attend an event. The mural project planners encourage anyone with an interest in this idea to stop by the library beginning next week and vote on their favorite paintings.
Through the years, the Ranger has permitted two of these big murals to be placed on our east-facing wall along Fifth Street downtown. We love having them there.
Several other downtown businesses have done it as well, including the most-recent placement, a spectacular western scene placed near the very top of the Masonic Temple, also facing east. It looks great there, as do all the paintings in all their locations.
The mural placements through the years have been a distinctive quality-of-life undertaking by a few Riverton citizens who have nothing more in mind than dressing up the town with art that doesn't require a visit to a gallery to be seen.
There's still lots of wall space on the outside of Riverton buildings, from businesses to schools. Everyone ought to help keep this project going until all these good display areas are filled with art.
And this time, it's going to be local painters. We have plenty of those whose work is deserving of this treatment. What is needed now is for those painters to come forward.
Artists, don't be bashful. Nominate yourselves for this opportunity.
Readers, express yourselves. Head to the library and vote, starting next week.
And let's everyone congratulate the planners for their idea, and thank them for keeping it going.
-- By Steven R. Peck, publisher