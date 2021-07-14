Here are some editorial opinions from around the state:
Employers facing tough challenges
From the June 23 Cody Enterprise
It is no surprise the Park County commissioners are wrestling with the same problem facing private businesses: how to hire and retain employees while keeping the company or organization from going broke.
Two weeks ago, the commissioners on a 3-1 vote approved a cost-of-living adjustment for all 190 county employees.
That translates into at least a raise of 50 cents per hour for all employees and a total expenditure for the county of $435,000.
That is a huge chunk of money and yet it may not be enough to solve the wage issue.
Fast food restaurants and motels are paying seasonal help more than the county’s lowest hourly pay of $12.42, which will begin in July.
However, the county jobs have additional benefits such as health insurance.
The one dissenting vote against the raises was cast by Commissioner Lloyd Thiel, who said he wasn’t against giving a raise, but couldn’t stomach the size of raises.
He did point out the problem that both private industry and government agencies struggle with when giving raises. As Thiel noted, “This may cause layoffs for the future.”
Any business or agency cannot survive if the cost of doing business exceeds the revenue it produces. It really is that simple.
Commissioner Dossie Overfield had been meeting monthly with a committee of county department heads attempting to devise ways to support employees more while at the same time saving the county money.
That in a nutshell is exactly what most employers are facing today: how to treat your employees favorably and retain them while at the same time not placing your business or organization in a precarious financial position.
-- By John Malmberg