Here are some editorial opinions from around the state:
Let's be fire wise now
From the June 23 Jackson Hole News & Guide
Even experienced campers who want to roast a hot dog over an open flame often underestimate just how many gallons of water it takes to properly extinguish a campfire.
With fire danger in Teton County soaring to “very high” Tuesday, it’s now time to call off the Fourth of July fireworks and impose a ban on most open fires. People should think twice about lighting any fire, whether in a backyard, campground or the backcountry.
The forecast looks to be hot and dry with temperatures expected to rise into the 90s next week.
At last count, regional public lands managers had tallied 52 unattended campfires. We must act to prevent the next one from spreading into a massive wildland fire.
Teton Interagency Fire District officials have a science-based system for determining when it’s time to impose restrictions on activities like building campfires. They look at the “energy release component” that gauges the aridity and availability of vegetation averaged across three monitoring stations on the Bridger-Teton National Forest. They weigh fire danger, human-caused risk and the availability of firefighting resources. But this summer they can’t be too cautious.
Pandemic-driven enthusiasm for the outdoors has pushed record visitation to national parks and forests. Visitors before the pandemic often failed to put out their campfires properly, and novice campers creating makeshift fire pits in more dangerous areas has reached an all time high.
We have a volatile mix of record visitation to public lands during a drought that’s looking as dry as 1988, when hardly any rain fell and fires swept across 800,000 acres, or 36%, of Yellowstone National Park. Humans sparked two of the largest 1988 fires, one with a dropped cigarette and another with an untended campfire.
Already fires are burning all around us. On Tuesday, national fire managers elevated our “National Preparedness Level” to 4. Since 1990, this is the second earliest managers have moved to PL4, according to the National Interagency Fire Center. Currently, 47 large fires have burned 519,761 acres across the country, with more than 8,700 wildland firefighters responding. Utah has six fires burning nearly 45,000 acres and Montana has 4 at nearly 40,000 acres, NIFC reported Tuesday.
Other western counties are already canceling fireworks shows and imposing fire bans to prevent catastrophe.
We can still celebrate our independence with pride, food, flags and a parade, but this year, let’s skip the explosions and flames.