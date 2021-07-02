Here are some editorial opinions from around the state:
No free lunch
From the June 12 Gillette News Record
Hardly a day goes by without at least someone — and usually a number of someones — leaving indignant and sometimes snarky comments on News Record social media posts about how our stories published online should be free to read.
While other readers often respond to defend the bulk of the News Record’s content being behind a paywall, a few are persistent in their belief that, for some reason, our business can maintain under a different model than any other.
For example, nobody would expect to walk into a bakery and take a box of doughnuts without paying. The bakery may at times give out free samples or honor a coupon, but by and large, it won’t stay in business long giving its product away free.
Gillette is a generous, welcoming community that has proven this of itself many times over. We rally for our neighbors in tough times. We’ve seen this throughout a prolonged energy downturn and especially over the past 15 months of the COVID-19 pandemic.
When the first state public health orders monkey-wrenched bars and restaurants, many of us went out of our way to order curbside or delivery service as much as possible to support those businesses during a tough time.
The newspaper also is a local business. In fact, it’s the oldest continuously operating business in Gillette. Founded in 1904, the News Record in some form has been reporting local news for 117 years.
Believe it or not, we put plenty in front of that paywall: daily COVID-19 updates, news flagged “breaking,” national news, Wyoming news, obituaries, classifieds, calendars are some of them. Other times when the content of the information is determined to be essential for public safety, we’ll also make that free to read.
That follows the national trend. Other publications simply put a counter on their free content; others have a firm pay wall with the belief that if you wanted that news in print, you’d have to plunk down a few quarters to pay for it.
The adage you get what you pay for is also true for news. An established news organization that charges for its work product can be counted on to produce stories that are more readable, more accurate and more trustworthy. It costs money to pay professional journalists, and at the News Record we have some of the best in Wyoming who bring close to a century of combined experience writing and editing newspapers.The importance of an independent press to inform, hold governments accountable and record our stories for history is so vital our Founding Fathers protected it in the First Amendment of the U.S. Constitution.
Truth is, there are about 36,000 fewer journalists writing for their local communities in the United States than when the pandemic began. And while some may joke that nobody would notice if the News Record were to join the 1,800 community newspapers that have disappeared since 2004, that’s exactly why a newspaper is a local business worth supporting.
If we weren’t here:
-- No one would notice whenever the Gillette City Council were to hold an improper executive session.
-- No one would read the dozens of long-form features telling the stories of local people.
-- No one would have a newsprint clipping of their loved ones’ obituaries.
-- No one could build scrapbooks for their kids and grandkids as their lives become public in the pages of their local newspaper.
An established local newspaper adds value to a community in so many ways, and that’s something other towns and cities are learning the hard way.
Thomas Jefferson famously said that if it were his decision that “we should have a government without newspapers, or newspapers without a government, I should not hesitate to prefer the latter.”
Maybe that’s why people hold newspapers in a different light than they do other businesses. Wanting free news may not after all simply be a sign of entitlement or derision that what we produce isn’t worth paying for.
Legendary journalist and war correspondent Edward R. Morrow summed up that train of thought best when he said: “Most of us probably feel we couldn’t be free without newspapers, and that is the real reason we want newspapers to be free.”