Here are some editorial opinions from around the state:
"Radical," but not very helpful
From the June 19 Gillette News Record
If whoever originally turned the phrase that “too many cooks spoil the broth” were contemporary today, he might have instead lamented how “too many politicians spoil just about anything.”
Look no further for examples of this than outspoken Campbell County Commissioner Del Shelstad, who has recently demonstrated how a local official can get a little too infatuated with the notion he knows better than everyone else.
Being outspoken and passionate are great traits to have as an elected official, and Shelstad has plenty of both. But he also seems to believe his election as a commissioner also gives him a pass to butt in on things we’ve elected other people to look after.
Why else would he have suggested on social media that the Campbell County Cemetery District be dissolved and absorbed into the county’s regular umbrella of services and that Campbell County Health sell the hospital?
Coming from anyone else, it would be easy to ignore such obvious and deliberate attempts to get a rise out of the locals.
Shelstad himself admitted that’s what it was, that his suggestions were deliberately outrageous in an attempt to spark public discourse.
“I thought my idea was probably about as radical as you could be,” he said. “I did that on purpose, because that’s how I think the conversation should start.”
We frankly have more than enough politicians who do this as a regular course of operation without intentionally trying to be outlandish. We hardly need more just for the sake of shaking up the ant farm.
What Shelstad failed to understand is that the same people who elected him also elected those on the cemetery board and the trustees who oversee Campbell County Health. Even worse is that — and we’re confident this wasn’t intended — he also sent a message that he doesn’t think much of the job those groups of elected people are doing.
He must think he and the rest of the commission can run the Cemetery District better. But for the past half-dozen years especially, the Cemetery District has not only held its own, it’s helped Mount Pisgah and its other cemeteries become community showplaces. He cites the nearly $30 million the district has in its reserves without realizing it’s saving for when it has to build the Mount Nebo cemetery project, which is expected to cost between $40 million and $54 million.
Speaking of reserves, he’s hardly one to talk. The county has almost $100 million in its capital replacement reserve, an account it contributed to for three decades so that county facilities could be maintained when mineral taxes declined.
If the Cemetery District were to dissolve and become part of county operations, does anyone really believe that reserve account would remain dedicated to cemetery operations?
The same is true for Campbell County Health. Its board of trustees has been talking for years about a potential affiliation with a larger health care organization to realize cost savings in buying supplies and gaining access to software that would be prohibitively expensive for CCH to get on its own.
Over the past few months, those discussions have become more serious with Colorado-based UCHealth. Shelstad has been a vocal opponent of affiliation, bringing to light some important concerns shared by many. Most specifically is that under any agreement, the CEO would become a UCHealth employee.
That’s a big sticking point for many and a legitimate concern. The reason there’s a push to create a new community college district around Gillette College is local control. Shelstad proffered his scheme of dissolving the Cemetery District and selling the hospital as a way to do that without an overall tax increase.
Of course, there is a huge hole in trying to follow that logic, which basically says that to gain local control of our college, let’s sell the hospital and lose any type of local control of that facility. With affiliation, the overall operation and decision making for CCH would remain with its elected board of directors, much more local control than selling out.
As much as the County Commission drives the leadership of the county, so do the cemetery board and CCH trustees. Sheldstad should let them do their jobs with the same respect and difference he expects them to show him as an elected commissioner.
-- By Greg Johnson