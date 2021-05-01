Here are some editorial opinions from around the state:
Let's preserve dude ranching, a key industry
From the April 14 Jackson Hole News & Guide
Dude ranching, one of the valley’s first industries after the fur trading era, is in jeopardy due to a state tax code that fails to recognize its value.
For well over a century Jackson Hole has been a destination for guests from around the world. In the early days most visitors came in search of a Western ranch experience. Over a dozen valley dude ranches welcomed city folks to ranch chores, saddling and riding horses, hunting and fishing, and sleeping in rustic cabins.
This heritage continues today through a few remaining local ranches, which operate seasonally and provide a more modern range of experiences and activities. But the tradition of extending hospitality and a Western vacation is diminishing by the year, as guest ranches across the West continue to be purchased by wealthy investors and closed to the public.
These guest ranching operations help preserve open space and maintain a type of Jackson Hole that’s disappearing. Reality is, most of these properties don’t make a fortune.
Now they face a possible spike in property taxes as the county revokes their agricultural tax exemption because their product — though steeped in Western ranching traditions — doesn’t fit the state’s definition of agriculture.
Teton County Assessor Melissa Shinkle is in a tough situation. Wyoming laws dictate how land is taxed, and it’s her job to implement the statute by category of use. There is room for interpretation, if a portion of land is used for hay and grazing while another portion is used for guest cabins. The Wyoming Legislature should adapt a better way to accommodate this reality than selling $500 worth of hay. Collecting lodging and sales tax is a key element of our state’s revenue engine and shouldn’t be overlooked.
Wyoming needs a better way to acknowledge and protect these legacy dude and guest ranch operations from the creep of insane real estate valuations, recently driven up by a flood of new residents writing checks for multimillion-dollar properties. Let’s not kill our dude ranches — and historic traditions of Western hospitality — because of an influx of rich folks, including some seeking a tax shelter or land to subdivide.
Let’s fix the tax code to keep dude ranches producing a key product: visitors who enjoy and are then motivated to protect our Western character.