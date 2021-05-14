Here are some editorial opinions from around the state:
We can all be advocates for children
From the April 28 Buffalo Bulletin
It’s one of the ugly truths that is hard to comprehend: Even in beautiful and serene Johnson County, there are abused and neglected children. The most recent data from 2020 shows that the number of reported cases of abuse and neglect declined in Johnson County, but experts say that’s probably due to underreporting.
With kids out of schools, daycares and afterschool programs all of last spring, the usual teachers, coaches and child care providers that are often the first to raise a red flag about a child’s safety just didn’t see those kids. But that doesn’t mean kids weren’t being hurt.
Two particularly heinous crimes against children have been investigated in Cody and Gillette recently. A Cody couple has been charged with first-degree murder for the death of a 2-year-old girl. Paisleigh Williams’ father, Moshe Williams, 30, took the girl to the hospital in Cody with a variety of injuries on March 27; she died April 4. Prosecutors charged Williams and his partner, Carolyn Aune, 28 with first-degree murder after initially charging them with aggravated child abuse.
Tyler Martinson, 28, of Gillette, faces 31 charges of aggravated child abuse for allegedly causing injuries to his 3-month-old son. The injuries included a 45-degree angle break to his right femur, two breaks to his right tibia and a broken femur near his left kneecap. The infant also suffered 26 rib fractures.
No one should simply sadly lament the horrific stories of child abuse. Instead of passive despair, let these stories serve as a galvanizing call to action.
Yes, we can end child abuse. We can end it when we all become advocates for children.
For some of us, that advocacy comes in a formal role. Teachers, child care workers, health care providers and others who come into daily contact with children can be vigilant for signs of abuse and neglect. Their actions to report suspected abuse or to offer extra time and attention to fragile children can save lives.
CASA volunteers — court-appointed special advocates — also put their passion for the well-being of children into action. Assigned to watch over and advocate for abused and neglected children, CASA volunteers make sure kids don’t get lost in the overburdened legal and social service systems. Not everyone can be a CASA volunteer, but each of us can be an advocate. Here are a few steps you can take to make our community safer for our children.
-- Be mindful of the signs of abuse and neglect in children, many of which appear before an obvious physical mark: lack of adult supervision, extreme passivity or aggression, poor hygiene or hypervigilance — as if waiting for something bad to happen.
-- Also be aware of warning signs in parents: showing indifference or rarely touching or looking at their child, constant verbal criticism, demands for perfection, blaming the child for family problems or other irrational behaviors.
-- If you think a child is in immediate danger, don’t hesitate. Call 911.
-- Take new or stressed-out parents under your wing. Offer to babysit, run an errand or share your own challenges and insights about parenting.
-- Volunteer your time and/or donate to community programs that support children and families.
Your advocacy for children not only will help end child abuse, it will improve our community for everyone who lives here.