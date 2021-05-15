Here are some editorial opinions from around the state:
New census figures show Wyoming risks being left behind
From the May 2 Casper Star-Tribune
Across the Mountain West, populations are soaring.
Census figures released Monday showed major growth for most states in the Rocky Mountain region. During the last decade, Wyoming’s western neighbors, Idaho and Utah, grew by 17.3% and 18.4% respectively. To the south, Colorado’s population jumped 14. 8%. Montana, Wyoming’s northern neighbor, saw its population increase by nearly 10%. Meanwhile to the east, South Dakota grew by 8.9% and Nebraska grew by 7.4%.
Wyoming’s population, in comparison, grew by a sluggish 2.3%, the census figures show. In fact, Wyoming grew slower than any other state in the entire West.
On the surface, that might seem OK to many of us. We enjoy the perks of living in the nation’s most lightly populated state. It means less traffic, easier commutes and fewer lines. It means more open spaces, empty vistas and the calm and quiet that is often lacking in more densely populated areas.
But the new figures are also concerning. Because without growth, we risk stagnating. And we risk being left behind. We’ve known for years that many young Wyomingites leave the state for more opportunities in other places. They may love it here, but they find there are too few jobs or amenities to make Wyoming their home. A thriving state, one that people see as a place for opportunity, is one that they are more likely to settle down in.
The slow growth also suggests that people are interested in more than simply low taxes and few regulations. Lawmakers often point to those factors to argue against changing the status quo. But if success was simply a matter of batting away tax measures and loosening the rules, Wyoming would be flooded with newcomers. Where are they?
Fundamentally, it’s appropriate to ask ourselves two questions: Do we want to grow? And do we want to reach beyond our mineral economic base? There is no wrong answer here. But there are consequences with either choice. And both carry risk.
Of course, the choice isn’t simply a matter of choosing to grow or remaining stagnant. There are ways to achieve the former while still protecting the quiet life and open spaces that Wyomingites hold dear. But that will require accepting some change and being OK with the idea that we could do at least a few things differently without losing the Wyoming way of life.
The risk that comes with change also offers benefits. There would be new amenities and more opportunities. But even more critically, steady growth would mean developing a more stable economy. Energy and fossil fuels would continue to be part of that mix, but also a segment within a broader constellation of opportunity that attracts newcomers while retaining young people.
We should hold on to what makes Wyoming such an amazing place to call home. But that doesn’t prevent us from charting a course that points our state in the direction of greater success. A Wyoming with steady growth — and steady opportunity — is one that can flourish now and into the future.