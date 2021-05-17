Here are some editorial opinions from around the state:
The new class of nurses from CWC always is outstanding; this year they are exceptional
From the April 30 Riverton Ranger
Thursday's nurse pinning ceremony at Central Wyoming College always will stand out from all the others.
That's really saying something, because each graduating class, whether it's kindergarten or a Ph.D program at an elite university is unique each time it happens, because of the new people involved.
Further, the ingredients of the pinning ceremony itself are unique every year. There's the pin, the rose, and the nursing scrubs. There are the children, the spouses, and the parents and grandparents on stage.
There's no other annual commencement ceremony like it in Fremont County.
Thursday night on the Arts Center stage, the ceremony had all of those regular distinctions, plus one more.
This was the nursing class that came of age during the coronavirus pandemic, the class that endured the typical rigors of the coursework, then had to combat the difficulties of the viral outbreak, that interfered with almost everything they did.
Only after all that did they become certified nurses.
The attentive listener Thursday night could learn a lot simply by watching the men and women come forward for their nursing pins -- the sacrifices they made, the burdens carried by their families and other loved ones, and the added weight of completing difficult training program in a year when nothing about school was left untouched by the virus.
To the outside observer, most indicative of what these students accomplished are the people they ask to accompany them to the stage for the pinning ceremony. It doesn't take much imagination to visualize the hurdles that had to be crossed -- by all of them.
And they did it in the nursing school which again has posted the top academic performance record in Wyoming.
As announced during Thursday's ceremony, almost every graduate already has employment lined up in the field. Those who didn't plan to continue their nursing education, progressing toward a higher degree or a specialty within the profession. Some were doing both.
On stage Thursday night, many graduates were accompanied by their own children, some little, some grown up. The profession welcomes all.
There was a ranch wife's husband, and numerous other spouses. Some grads had their grandparents on stage, some their parents, some their good friends.
One used the same nurse pin her grandmother had earned 64 years ago.
Implicit in the presence of all these guests is the support they must have given our nursing students. Everybody had somebody. As CWC faculty member and keynote speaker Terry Wilson said Thursday, when it comes to nurse training, "No one walks this path alone."
Now, because of what these new nurses have accomplished, others will not have to walk an uncertain path alone, either. Through their training, their compassion, knowledge, effort, willingness, courage and their ever-growing experience, the nursing class of 2021 at Central Wyoming College embarks on shared career of care and caring.
As the pinning ceremony concluded, CWC president Dr. Brad Tyndall was moved to tears as he recounted the particular achievements and challenges faced by the "COVID Class" of nurses on stage Thursday night.
No wonder. What the nursing grads do every year is outstanding. This year, it was exceptional.
-- By Steven R. Peck, publisher