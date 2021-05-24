Here are some editorial opinions from around the state:
No more happy trails?
From the May 8 Gillette News Record
There’s a fine line between pinching pennies and being a greedy miser.
The first is a fiscally responsible approach to always keeping a handle on the bottom line of one’s finances. The second is being overly cheap, money-grubbing and Scrooge-ish.
The Campbell County Commission seems to have crossed that line this week when it failed to stick up for sorely needed outdoor recreation options close to Gillette.
Over the past two years, Energy Addicts has worked tirelessly to build up 12 miles of recreational use trails at the Centennial Section, a 640-acre parcel of land just over the northern border of the city limits. Seeing a need for more recreation options close to town, David Bauer approached the commissioners and formed Energy Addicts in what appeared to be great partnership. The terms were simple: The county would give permission to develop the trails — now known as Red Rock Trails — on previously unused land and the group of mountain bike enthusiasts would build them.
But when Energy Addicts approached commissioners this week with news that the group may need to and its agreement with the county, which also would kill any future development of the Red Rock Trails system, the commission missed a perfect opportunity to salvage the partnership for the benefit of all county residents.
Like many issues these days with most local governments, the hangup is financial. A couple of years into their partnership with the county, Energy Addicts is concerned about the insurance clauses in the agreement, which the group believes makes Energy Addicts responsible for anything that could potentially happen at the Centennial Section. Also, the bootstrapped group can’t afford the $3,000 bill that comes with paying for that insurance.
“Here we are after COVID, with no events, no funding, no funds raised and to start off we need a ton of money to cover just the insurance,” Bauer said. “It’s where it’s at right now. I don’t know if we can continue this right now.”
Instead of stepping up to help and offer some of the county’s extensive resources and expertise to work out a deal that would keep Energy Addicts happy and improving the property, the commissioners seem OK with watching the group put in two years of sweat and heart into a much-needed and valued option for local recreation, then let it walk.
If the major hang-up is insurance, that can easily be solved. Renegotiate the liability part of the deal and give Energy Addicts the money to pay for it. At $3,000, it’s less than a drop in the bucket for even a cash-strapped county government.
Although it’s been around for two years, Energy Addicts hasn’t formally approached the county to be included in its Optional 1% Sales Tax disbursement for nonprofit organizations. The commission recently approved its Optional 1% requests, but they’re not set in stone until the budget for the next fiscal year is approved in June.
Part of that process last year and this has been a debate over, and ultimate rejection of, a $25,000 request from Gillette Reproductive Health. Not giving GRH the money has been a political and policy-driven decision, not financial. That money is there for another use if the commission were inclined to.
Offer the $25,000 to Energy Addicts instead and, along with a renegotiation of the original agreement, let Bauer and the group’s other volunteers continue what they started.
-- By Greg Johnson