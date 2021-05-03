Here are some editorial opinions from around the state:
Chicken debate heating up in Lovell
From the April 15 Lovell Chronicle
Why did the chicken cross the road? To annoy the heck out of her owner’s neighbors, apparently.
The battle lines are drawn in the debate over the proposed Town of Lovell ordinance to allow chickens to be kept within the town limits on a permit basis.
Proponents of the birds cite the advantages of inexpensive fresh eggs during a time of economic uncertainty and say that major objections to chickens are unfounded. They say raising chickens is fun and can be a benefit for young people to teach them responsibility.
Many area communities including Cowley, Byron, Powell, Cody and Greybull allow chickens in the town limits.
Opponents are vehement, however, that allowing chickens is not a good idea at all, saying that the birds are unsanitary, can be smelly and annoying to neighbors and are expensive to raise – simply not worth the effort. The birds will also attract predators, opponents say, from foxes, raccoons and skunks to dogs and cats.
And so the great debate has begun, there is no shortage of opinions on the topic. One woman at Tuesday’s town council meeting went so far as to say that Lovell is “turning into a third world country.” A recent letter to the editor stated, “I can tell you right now I do not ever want anyone in my neighborhood to raise chickens. I know for a fact that the novelty will wear off in a few months, the chickens won’t be kept clean and they’ll be getting out, running loose and making messes everywhere.”
So is raising chickens a fun and beneficial pastime or the end of civilization as we know it? We cannot remember a town council topic that has drawn this much interest since a proposal about 30 years ago to require cats to be leashed. The council meeting room at Town Hall was filled beyond capacity for that one.
Perhaps the best thing about this debate is that members of the town council
have an open mind on the issue and are willing to listen to citizens for or against the ordinance. The council is holding a public forum on Tuesday, May 4, at 6 p.m. at the community center to discuss the topic.
So here’s the thing: whether you love chickens or hate them, you’d better turn out to express your opinion. Only one council member appears to have a firm opinion on the issue, and the council has stated that turnout at the forum and future meetings will be key to the eventual decision. So far, one councilman put it, opinion from telephone calls is running about 50-50.
Weigh in on this one or forever hold your peace. It’s the big battle of the birds.
-- By David Peck