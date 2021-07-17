Wheat is edible to birds in its hard stage, but for us to enjoy, wheat must be cracked, broken and crushed to make flour and eventually to be made into bread. Similarly, grapes must be crushed before the fruit of the vine is available in grape juice or wine.
No one ultimately knows all the plans and designs of God in allowing sickness in our lives or in the lives of those we love. But it is certainly a fact that some of the greatest sermons ever preached have been preached from hospital beds, nursing home beds, and sickbeds at home. The truths preached are not usually given in words, but in deeds, by humble souls who are going through the seminary of affliction, learning in their lives, the deep lessons of the ways of God during our storms.
After recently sitting for hours beside the deathbed of a great man of God, I wondered, as I know we all do, why the process of dying is so difficult.
I wondered, “Why does God use affliction to conform us to His image?” Why doesn’t God just heal everyone who becomes ill?
Some people maintain that incurable people are never cured these days as in the days when Jesus walked the earth. Other people have observed and know that miracles do yet abound as God does still, at times, heal the sick.
Dr. J. Sidlow Baxter wrote in 1979 in his book, “Divine Healing of the Body,” that God does still, at times, heal today. His remarkable words on page 270 come from a background of conservative thought representing people slow to speak glibly of miracles unless they truly occur, and they see them with their eyes. He wrote then, 30 years ago, “With my own eyes almost jumping out of their sockets, I have seen the dumb from birth given speech, the stone-deaf given new hearing, the long blind suddenly given new vision, terminal cancer instantaneously cured (and later, medically attested), crippled arthritics released and straightened on the spot, wheelchair victims of multiple sclerosis, wheel their own chairs away, not to mention other such wonderful healings.”
I too have seen God heal, but often I have seen Him heal by taking beloved friends and loved ones who are ill, Home to His loving arms in Heaven. Why is one cured and another, is not healed, but given grace to bear the affliction and given the grace to die?
There is abundant biblical evidence that all believers, who know Jesus personally, will one day be made totally well. But the telling question left with us all is, “When will God’s healing be given, now or later?
Trillions of dollars are spent in America and around the world in the attempt through medicine, to see the sick healed and made whole. Most of us want answers when we hurt. It isn’t uncommon for me as a pastor to hear a member or friend say, “I can’t understand why God let this sickness happen to me or to someone in my family.” Ultimately, the people that say they know or seem to know all the answers as to the whys of our suffering and our sicknesses, are people who know more than I do, more than any of us can know.
Most glib answers are bankrupt answers. I believe “answers” often given, are surface “shoot from the hip” answers that hit wide of the mark. Those people with ready and pat answers; they forget the ancient-inspired words of Moses, who said, “The secret things belong to the Lord our God, but the things revealed belong to us and to our sons forever, that we may observe all the words of this law.”
The mystery at our death is that God tells us the basics, that we must all die. His Word, the Bible, tells us how to die prepared to meet Him. But the rest of the answers as to why He allows some to pass away now, while He chooses or allows others to be healed, are mysteries we all need to embrace.
My own father died when I was only 21. That seems too young to lose a dad. Yet, part of who I am today, relates to the historical fact that I became the patriarch in my home at age 21. That was not my desire or plan. Also, it was at the grave of my dad, that I surrendered my life to become a pastor as I have been for the last 54 years.
The apostle Paul, taught by a good Jewish doctor, Gamaliel, once said, “Let God be true, but every man a liar.” Many of God’s ways are past finding out. Until we as born-again believers get to heaven, grapes will keep being crushed at times, and wheat will continue to be cracked, broken, and crushed, for purposes that are wise. God is orchestrating His plan in all our lives, in His timing, for His glory.
Richard Carlson is the pastor of the Rock Springs Evangelical Free Church. Of his 53-plus years in ministry, he has pastored locally for the last 45 years.