ROCK SPRINGS – For all of you out there who are fans of both movies and sports, I highly recommend watching "Safety," now streaming on Disney+. Based on a true story, this inspiring and uplifting film is about how a former college football player sacrificed not only his scholarship, but his entire future in order to keep his family together.
Brought up in a rough neighborhood in Atlanta, Georgia, “Ray Ray” McElrathbey finally found a way out after receiving a football scholarship to Clemson University in South Carolina. However, with his mom in rehab and his little brother back home making all the wrong choices, the Tigers star freshman must make a difficult decision.
Instead of letting his little brother Fahmarr, also known as “Fay,” go into the foster care system, Ray decides to take Fahmarr back to Clemson and sneaks him into his dorm room for what is supposed to be only 30 days, just enough time for their mother to get cleaned up. However, when things do not go as planned, the NCAA forces Ray to make yet another impossible decision -- to continue his education and live out his dream of playing collegiate football, or to be an older brother and now legal guardian to Fay.
For those of you who have not yet seen this film, I will not go into any more detail. However, I wanted to write this because if you are on the fence about seeing it, I promise that you will not be disappointed. For me, this movie not only inspired me, but it opened my eyes in a big way. Whenever we turn on the TV and watch college athletics, especially the big schools with the top programs, it is easy to assume that many of these kids come from good homes and have only had to coast in life to get to where they are now.
Although this may be the case for some, it is also true that many of these incredible athletes have had to overcome more adversity in just 18 years than any person should have to in their entire lifetime. The movie “Safety” is just one of many heart-warming stories out there that will lift you out of your seat and have you cheering. In my opinion, it is stories like Ray’s that makes sports so great. For those of you who have played sports before, you already know that when it comes to being part of a team, it does not matter where you are from, what color you are, how you were raised, or how much money you have. At the end of the day, the only thing that matters is that you have your teammates back and are willing to go to war for each and every one of them because they are more than just your brothers … they are your family.
Ray’s story is more than just an inspiring one. It is proof that just because the odds are stacked against you, that does not mean you should just give up because it is the easy thing to do. The message this movie delivers to its audience is quite simple. In addition to never giving up, what I also took in from this film is that it is okay to ask for help. Just because you might be one of the best football players in the country and a bigshot on campus, it does not mean you have to carry your burdens alone. Without the help from his teammates, coaches, professors, etc., Ray’s story never would have been heard because without them, he would not have gotten the result he had worked so hard for. This same message applies to any situation even outside of sports.
Again, if you are either on the fence about watching this film or have yet to hear about it until now, I urge you to hit play and watch it from start to finish. You will not regret it.
Wesley Magagna is a sports reporter for the Rocket Miner Newspaper. You can reach him at sports@rocketminer.com or follow him on Twitter @WesleyMagagna