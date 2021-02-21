Welcome readers to our annual saturation paper, where extra copies of the Rocket Miner are distributed to those with and without subscriptions. We’ve put extra thought into this edition to better showcase what the newspaper provides.
Whether it is through the printed page, e-edition, podcasts, website, video posts, or social media, our daily goal is to provide the breaking news, in-depth reporting, interesting facts, and engaging images to inform and entertain the public. We want people to feel equipped and empowered, and we hope they use the paper to be better engaged. I believe the newspaper plays an important part in the awareness and appreciation one needs to feel like you are a part of the community.
I’ve been thinking a lot lately about what makes a home. My apartment is clogged with boxes as I move into my seventh place since I’ve become a Sweetwater County transplant. When I wasn’t paying attention, I passed a milestone with Rock Springs becoming the place I’ve lived in the longest. As was true in past moves, today I have big plans on how I’d like to reorganize my things and fill the space. I want it to feel like a welcoming home.
My family moved several times when I was young. I have grade school memories of proclaiming that I’d moved six times before I turned 6. Being pulled out of comfortable, familiar places and leaving my first friends behind left an impact. It is important to note that my parents did everything they could to make the transition easier. Job offers and other opportunities were turned down so my sister and I could complete our public education without any more moves. However, I always felt a bit out of place. Back then I didn’t know that feeling abnormal is normal.
In the following years and relocations, I let old assumptions color my present expectations. I judged places on how close to home I felt, and a few times it seemed close, but I never bestowed that elusive title. Even after 15 years in Wyoming, where people are constantly coming and going, I didn’t challenge my fundamental conclusion.
Things subtly started to change as I stacked walls of boxes higher and higher. It was obvious this move would require more hours and effort. With so much to do and a mind that easily wanders, I easily drifted into nostalgia and an old, unsolved conundrum.
Long ago I concluded a home is defined by more than physical properties. It must be more than a wall and a roof, more than possessions, more than people in proximity. I measured my current situation against dreams and future projections and lamented the gaps in between. However, years of focusing on what wasn’t there … or what could be … never filled the aching hole.
So in the last few weeks, while pulling containers out of storage and cutting length after length of packing tape, I’ve been trying to focus on what I do have. My daily blessings start before I wake up. I have wonderful friends and family. When I open my eyes, I can see a beautiful, one-of-a-kind view through my window. Throughout my days I’m surrounded by delightful intangibles like laughter, music, a steady stream of information, and untold stories. Those who enjoy such pleasures are truly wealthy.
I started making a conscious effort to think about the next place as home; not just a potential home or home in waiting, but a ready-made, warm place that will be home on Day 1. It was still more of a goal or thought experiment, but I moved closer to a breakthrough.
It came to a head last week when I was driving through Rock Springs so I could gather with friends in mourning. Bari Sines, a dear, dear friend, had died. We’d spent the preceding days standing vigil to offer care and support to her and those around her. We hosted a celebratory funeral in advance and relived favorite moments while she was still there. Tears of happiness and sorrow flowed and mixed.
On Wednesday, knowing that she was finally free of pain and an unresponsive body, but that we were also on different sides of eternity, I was bursting with mixed emotions. Contradictions fought in my chest. I focused on the No. 1 lesson Bari taught me — how blood is not and should not be the only thing that determines family. It is a matter of perspective, and people can change perspectives. I’d “known” that for a long time but never fully applied it to my heart.
So many things clicked in that moment. I realized I’d had a home all along. Bari was part of it. So were so many others. Not just in the place where they’d come to visit me, but in the corner room, in the basement quarters, in the motel I’d stayed in when I first came to Rock Springs. Home had taken different shapes, but it had always been there. I may have let my feelings blind me to my bounty, but it had never moved it beyond my reach. Now that I could see, treasures could be enjoyed.
So I’m working on transferring from one home to the next. I’m looking forward to seeing the new and familiar faces of those who visit, and there is much to do. My change in attitude also brought a change in responsibilities, too. You treat a home differently than a house. More is needed to care for it and defend it. It is also an even more wonderful thing to share.
I’m hopeful to see my home continue to expand and improve. Having never expected it to be contained by mere walls, I hope it grows far and wide. The connections formed through the paper – the people I’ve met, the stories I’ve written and read, the lessons I’ve learned – helped me realize something greater. It is my not-so-small hope that the Rocket will do the same for you. Give it some time and enjoy what’s before you. We can and will do better, but I hope you appreciate what you have in hand right now.
Caleb Michael Smith is the editor at the Rocket-Miner. He can be reached at editor@rocketminer.com.