One of the toughest times in life is when we get older and we begin to search for what God has left for us to do. God indeed does have work for every one of us to do until our last breath is drawn. God has a plan for the retired person, the disabled veteran, the amputee in a wheelchair, the quadriplegic, the blind person, and even the person with only a few more days to live.
The story of our lives as we get older is best discovered in its fullness when we refuse to become a vast and barren wasteland of humanity, only waiting to die. When life gets toughest for us, it is a glorious decision when we allow God to help us learn to sing the Lord’s song in a strange land, the land of being older.
Perhaps no other time in life is so open for us to learn to be still and know that God is God than when we are forced by years and health to slow down. There are miraculous ways to discover God’s purpose in our later years.
The evangelical Friends or Quakers discovered years ago, one of the most powerful ways to discover who we are and what our story is about, when most people believe our story is through. Their secret is good for all of life, not just for us when we are elderly. This secret is learning the power of the quiet center. They call it getting interior silence, centering down. This is when we go deep within our spiritual selves and allow the peace of God within to pervade our mind, our emotions, our will, and even our body.
The older we get, the more we all need to push back from what many people see as giving up — by developing within our souls a quiet center. Most of our lives we are involved in a whirlwind of activities and busyness, which is not always in our best interest.
We fear slowing down, for we associate slowing down with death. Don’t buy into that fear. Let your interests be aroused when you meet a person, with a quiet center, a tranquil soul. Watch for such people. Our world is filled with people who are obviously irritated, perturbed, angry, bitter people. Much of the world is huffing and puffing, going a mile a minute.
Then into the world of abounding annoyances, comes someone with an unhurried pace, poised, carrying himself or herself with confidence. This kind of a person stands out in our world where many people are pushing to the head of the line, demanding service, and forcing issues to get their way. It is refreshing to see, when into our world walks a person with the beauty of Jesus, with a peaceful center, with inner tranquility, even in the face of a busy schedule.
What an effect of quieting people who want to back away from their rudeness and living by the tyranny of the urgent. Trust the pause. Periodically, take a breather. Pause within your day, even within an hour. Pause within the problem you are facing. Back off from what bothers you for a little while. Take a deep breath, sigh, and take some deep breaths of relief.
When you get to the end of a sentence or idea, stop. Pause. It is good for you, and it gives those listening to you a little time to catch up, and a little time for what you just said, to sink in. Don’t worry about losing others attention.
Rollo May, in his book, “The Courage to Create,” wrote, “I was working on a difficult problem. I couldn’t seem to get answers. I had concentrated hard, putting a lot of mental, emotional, and physical effort into the problem. I couldn’t get any insights into its solution. Finally, I stopped working on the problem. The afternoon was late, and I was tired. I put things away and I started walking to the subway. By now, I had put the problem completely out of my mind. Yet as I began to walk, ideas started to flow. The insight into the solution of the problem finally came.”
Albert Einstein asked a friend one day, “Why is it I get my best ideas in the morning when I am shaving?” The friend’s answer was simple, “Our mind needs to be free, to daydream. For when our mind is thus freed, creative ideas emerge.”
As we grow older, what a God-given opportunity we have, to give the problem we face to God, then to give the problem all we have, and then to pause, and pull back. Forget about it. Trust the pause with God to work for you.
When we lose our temper, we lose the battle. If you know the Lord, there is more power within us, to solve our problems, than we could ever know. We just need to listen to the Holy Spirit, take time to be quiet before God. Then we will be able to harness God’s power inside us to fulfill our goals. Trust the pause.
Richard Carlson is the pastor of the Rock Springs Evangelical Free Church. Of his 53-plus years in ministry, he has pastored locally for the last 45 years.