Mountains are one of God’s most exquisite creations. On Sunday afternoon, on the way to church to a deacon board meeting before the evening service, at 4:45 p.m., I saw a White Mountain majesty and memory that will stick with me for a long, long time.
The wind was blowing on the mountain in a swirling manner all over the face of our mountain to the west of Rock Springs. I have hiked all over this majestic table-mountain, but I have never seen it totally swirling with blinding snow. It looked as if anyone out on that mountain walking would have been knocked over and buried in a wash or crevice where they might be buried in a drift. It looked ominous, yet majestically powerful and strangely beautiful. I wish I had thought of taking pictures of the mountain.
Did you see the storm on the face of White Mountain last Sunday? Mountains have so much to offer, but stay off the mountain in a blizzard, or snow-swirling windstorm. Did you notice the weight of the snow we had a week ago?
My wife and I tried skiing north of town. The wind was so fierce we left the area we planned to ski because it was impossible to hold the front door open to put on our ski boots. The storm a week ago was vicious. We changed plans and went south to Salt Wells Creek, south on Highway 430. The wind wasn’t as vicious there. The problem was that the snow built up on our skis to make it unwise to spend much time on skis. We tried skiing for a mile, but we turned around and went back to the truck with snow packed on the bottom of our skis.
The clouds and the windstorm raging up on Aspen Mountain were massive in the sky. The fast-moving clouds were pelting down new inches of snow up there. We left our skis in the truck and we walked for a mile or more, in our hiking boots. The beauty of the blue skies showing through the clouds made the trip unusually memorable.
Some years back, before we were empty nesters, our family was up east of Driggs, Idaho, up to Grand Targhee Ski Resort in beautiful Wyoming, where the view of the Grand Teton was beyond description on that clear day. No clouds were obstructing the top of that mighty Wyoming peak. Later that evening after a half day of downhill skiing for our grown children, and some cross-country skiing, for my wife and I, we were back in Jackson around 6 p.m. What a sight we were in for! I have never seen such a sight. Only a tenth of the Jackson elk herd was still on the reserve. We drove north of Jackson and turned northeast on the Kelly Road. What we saw was marvelous! We found the elk herds, headed back to parts unknown.
The number of elk was into the thousands. The elk were crossing in front of us like sheep on the road. They were bugling to each other, with most of the large bulls having already lost their racks. Some of the younger bulls still were wearing their crowned horns. We got to see a dozen moose, and even watch a coyote stand over a hole waiting for supper to come out. It was a day to remember forever.
The mountains are majestic! We all often speak of mountain top experiences. Such experiences don’t confine themselves only to the mountains. It reminds me of a minister called to do a funeral for his relative. On the morning of the funeral, his 12-year-old son asked his Dad, “What are you going to say, Dad?”
The father shared a few words he planned to say.
His son implored him, saying, “May I go with you?
Taken aback, his father asked him, “What will you say?”
His son replied, “I will just stand with you, Dad.”
As I read that story, I thought of all the mountain climbs I have been on. I thank God He goes with us not only deep in our valleys, but He stays with us on the rugged mountain climbs, clear to the summit. None of us have to be mountaineers to know that between the valleys and the summits there are many canyons, impassable roads, streams that are not fordable, and dangers that await at every turn.
We’ll need the best mountain-climber available along with us. God is waiting to go with us, and He will help us make the journey. He’ll go along at a moment’s notice if we only believe in Him, receive Him, and follow Him. He knows every trail, for He made the mountains. He holds the ropes when we cannot find a foothold. Our view from the east of White Mountain is beautiful. Our mountain here in Rock Springs is snow covered again. Trust the Lord who made White Mountain. He is in control of every mountaintop and He’s even with us in our darkest valleys.
Richard Carlson is the pastor of the Rock Springs Evangelical Free Church. Of his 53-plus years in ministry, he has pastored locally for the last 44 years.