It’s that time of year again, but once more with a twist.
Local seniors will mark a major milestone and accomplishment in their lives this coming week as they receive their high school diplomas in ceremonies across Sweetwater County. Graduation will still look different due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but as life inches back toward “normal,” I’m glad that students will be able to attend in-person celebrations rather than the drive-by events of 2020.
I realize that the past two school years have been challenging ones for students as they’ve dealt with online classes, masks, altered or canceled activities and other COVID-related issues in addition to the usual pressures of high school and decisions about the future. Jobs, careers, college, living arrangements, and other choices related to making the transition to “adulting” can be overwhelming even in the best of times.
It doesn’t seem possible that my own Green River High School graduation was 40 years ago this May. I feel a bit of kinship with this and last year’s graduates because my own senior year was one of the most difficult times of my life. I know it was a long time ago, but there are moments when the grief and struggles of those days feel like they happened recently.
My final year of high school started off fine, but it wasn’t long before my reality was jarred with tragedy.
I was “cruising the drag” in Rock Springs with friends and my brother one night in early October, behaving in my typical teenage fashion, thinking only of myself and having fun. In the age before cellphones, my aunt had to frantically search the streets for some time before finally tracking me down to tell me the news.
My dad had been taken to a hospital in Jackson Hole, and we needed to go there right away. He and his buddies had decided to take a break from hunting that day and come into town to watch a Wyoming Cowboys football game. His friend who called said my dad started having chest pain but thought it was heartburn at first.
When we arrived in Jackson, doctors told my mom that my dad had suffered a major heart attack, and his brain had been deprived of oxygen for an extended time. He died early in November after being carted from one hospital to another in a comatose state.
The grief of that loss changed my life instantly and forever. I know it also affected choices I made from then on — big and small — in both negative and positive ways.
I missed a lot of classes in October and November, of course, but I knew that I couldn’t just quit school because my personal life was reeling. I was glad that I only needed one credit my second semester in order to graduate. I remained on the staff of the student newspaper, but that was it.
Maybe I should have focused more on school. Instead, I often tried to “escape” what I was feeling, at times in ways that were dangerous, detrimental, and wrong. It didn’t work, either, and only made things worse. It’s easy to use difficult circumstances as an excuse for behavior that is harmful to yourself and sometimes others.
And yet, I believe that losing my dad at a young age also influenced major choices that I’m thankful I made, including one I’m convinced was my most important decision of all.
I had considered going away for college but changed my mind. I wanted to remain close to my family and boyfriend. I attended Western Wyoming Community College and said yes when Steve asked me to marry him.
Experiencing the reality of death in such a personal way on the edge of adulthood, I think, also led me in time to confront the big life questions: Why are we here? Is this life all there is? Five years after my dad died, I turned in faith to Jesus for the answers — a decision I have never regretted.
Each small or large step I took along the way directed me either toward peace and strength or confusion and ineffectiveness.
It’s the same for everyone else.
Choices made today — not just by graduates — echo through time and affect our lives, as well as those close to us, in small and large ways, for better or worse. In light of all this, I have some advice to add to all the rest offered to graduates.
Carefully weigh decisions, but don’t overthink them; most alternatives will have both pros and cons. If you’re a believer, pray. Be aware of circumstances that might be affecting your choices. Realize that the best option isn’t necessarily going to be the easy one. Consider consequences and be prepared to take responsibility. Ask yourself: am I moving in the right direction? Seek others’ perspectives. Finally, always choose to love and appreciate those closest to you while you have the opportunity.