Did you know that The Beatles’ album “Let It Be” is technically a soundtrack? It accompanies the 1970 documentary of the same title. If the film came back to theaters, I would probably go see it by myself.

You see, I don’t attend many movies with groups anymore. Part of that is a life stage issue — most of my friends are married and have small kids. It’s hard to justify the added babysitter expense if we want to go out for the evening. Before that, I was always the guy who arrived early. Because of my promptness, I ended up saving seats for the whole group. I’d start declaring my group’s territory by draping my jacket over a pair of seats. Then I’d put my popcorn and drink in the cupholders a few seats away.

