Sure, we could discuss some far-out, groovy words we’re all hip to (if you can dig it). However, today’s installment of Grammar Guy discusses some of the less common 60’s slang I think we should give another try. So, before you can reply with a “sock it to me,” it’s time to get in our verbal time machines and split.

Copacetic: No problems — things are all right. I’d like to see a version of “copacetic” used sarcastically like the “this is fine” meme featuring the dog sitting in a burning room. Is your world collapsing around you? It’s copecetic. Everything is copecetic.

