Sometimes, there is no winter sport more fun for my wife and I than cross-country skiing. The parallel grooves in the snow act as a guide for skiing. If you want a new place to try, think about Round Valley Trail System near Park City, Utah, which holds 25 kilometers of groomed trails over rolling terrain at about 7,200 feet.
On our first time out, we stayed on Round Valley Express trail. On the trail, we passed hikers, joggers, dog walkers, snow bikers, or fat bikers, and skinny skiers whizzing by us. There are seven trailheads. We parked, at Meadow Cove, near Highway 40 that heads south of I-80 toward Heber City. The other six trailheads are North Round, Highland, Old Ranch, P.C. Hill, Quinns, where the Park City Ice Rink is located, and Prospector Trailhead. Maps are available online to show green trails are beginner trails, blue trails are intermediate trails, and black trails, like Barrel Roll Trail is a difficult trail. Our trail was intermediate.
The variety of trails will take you to over 30 trails such as Rambler, Nowhere Elks, Somewhere Elks, Porcuclimb, La Dea Duh, Land of Oz, Fastpitch, Crooked Mile, Tin Man, Backslide, Silver Quinn, and Two Pines. When you meet other skiers coming your way, there is no right of way issue. If you see the other skier first, you step out of the undulating parallel grooves to let them by. When we skied at Round Valley recently, it was 15 degrees above zero, with snow falling and strong winds. Nevertheless, the beauty of the area calls me back for more. From Cove Trailhead, up Round Valley Express, it is a slow climb, but at the top, in the distance, are the downhill skiing ski runs.
I realized last Saturday as I skied, that life has grooves we find that make a world of difference. I embrace risk in life, but on skis, I welcome groomed trails with grooves that keep me on the trail. When I think of grooves that are welcome, I think of going home after work, going home to my wife. That is a groomed trail.
Going to work in the morning is a groomed trail. Going to visit people who are members and friends in our church is a groomed trail. Going skiing up at White Pine Ski Resort above Fremont Lake and Pinedale is a groomed trail I love to take. Going fishing at the Flaming Gorge or hunting in southwest Wyoming are groomed trails I love.
Nevertheless, sometimes we all pass a groomed trail that we haven’t been on yet, and it calls us. We pass trails, similar to Round Valley trails, like High Side, Kari’s, Middle Earth, Happy Gilmor, Lost Prospector, Fairway Hills, Matt’s Flat, or Seventy 101, and we veer off our usual grooved trail. That can be fun.
On our trip to Heber City and Provo, Utah, we got out of the normal grooved trail, eating lunch in Heber City at Spin Café. Their barbeque beef soup was outstanding. Breakfast at Chick’s Café was a delight. We got out of the normal groove, spending the night in Heber City at the Swiss Alps Inn.
Perhaps, all of us get into grooves in movies we watch, books we read, or radio stations we enjoy. Wisdom helps us know if our path to Five Guys, Burgers and Fries, or the trail to Chuck-a-Rama Buffet are trails we want to add to our repertoire. Sometimes, watching a movie that has good reviews, makes us get off our normal parallel grooved pattern, but moments into the story, we hear things that don’t welcome us to stay on the path. It may be repeated taking of the Lord’s Name in vain, or vulgarity, or explicit scenes. That’s when we need to know how to get out of our new groove and turn around to hurry back to comfortable Round Valley Express.
Once recently, we went into a restaurant in Rock Springs that had exceptionally good food, but the language of the families near us was rated R. The taste of the food becomes secondary to the language that surrounds the table where we are seated. Soon the ambience of the meal can be lost in being an unwilling audience to language that is worse than gutter language.
These are thoughts I had on my recent ski adventure at Round Valley. I also began planning to follow my parallel grooved trail up to our garden in our back yard to plant seeds before too long. It’s March already.
Thanks for taking a virtual ski trail with me. May this short ski tour set your mind to thinking too. Is the grooved tour you are on, one for Jesus to accompany you on, or your wife or you family?
Richard Carlson is the pastor of the Rock Springs Evangelical Free Church. Of his 53-plus years in ministry, he has pastored locally for the last 44 years.