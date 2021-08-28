Yesterday, I read from a writer named Dennis DeHaan about finding balance in our marriage. Dennis spoke of the need to face the practical realities of daily living. But he added in this balance of realism with romance, that our practical realities in marriage must be enhanced by the joy and spontaneity of continually falling in love with each other.
In writing about the need for balance, he said, “Realism can help a husband to see that he is taking his wife for granted and is not being sensitive to her feelings. It can also cause a wife to see that her critical comments are tearing down her husband’s self-respect.”
He added, “Realism is not enough. Romance, often discarded after the wedding, keeps a marriage from growing dull.”
One cartoon shows a couple sitting on the front porch of their home. The husband is saying, “Sometimes, Sarah, when I think of how much you mean to me, I can hardly keep from telling you so.”
There is nothing that enhances a marriage relationship more than walking close to the Lord and obeying His Word. The realism and the romance of loving and serving the Lord Jesus, can be even greater than the most intimate marriage. Becoming God’s child, begins an unmatched romance with our Master, the Lord Jesus Christ.
The best illustration of the balance of realism and romance in a Christian’s life is the life of John Craig, who was born in Scotland in 1512. After becoming a Dominican friar, he became their chaplain. He studied hard at the University of St. Andrews to enter the pastoral ministry. It was there that John Craig found a copy of John Calvin’s “Institutes.” As he read this epic tome, John Craig’s eyes were open to Jesus calling him, and he came to saving faith in Jesus, born again from above.
That day John became a Protestant. As a result, John was arrested by agents of the Inquisition, taken as a prisoner to Rome, and condemned to death, to be burned at the stake. On the evening of August 19, 1559, while John was awaiting execution the next day, dramatic news arrived that Pope Paul IV had died. According to custom, all prisons in Rome were thrown open, as the prisoners were temporarily loosed.
John Craig took advantage of this incredible opportunity, escaping to an inn on the outskirts of Rome. Soldiers were sent out to recapture John, and they tracked him down. As the captain of the guard arrested John, he paused, looking at this escaped prisoner intently.
He recognized John Craig, and asked him, “Do you remember helping a wounded soldier some years ago in Bologna? I am the man you helped, and providence has now put it into my power to return the kindness. You are at liberty.”
Then this merciful soldier gave John Craig all the money in his pockets, and he marked out an escape route for John from Rome and from Italy. All through Italy, John avoided the public roads, taking the most circuitous routes suggested by this captain, and using the money for food. Finally, still not out of Italy, John Craig’s money ran out, and John was exhausted from being a fugitive. He decided to just lay down in the woods and await his captors.
Suddenly, he heard steps coming near, and John tensed, waiting to be arrested. It wasn’t a person, but it was a dog that God providentially sent him. The dog had a purse in his mouth. John thought it was a trick, so he shooed the dog away. Yet the dog persisted, licking John repeatedly, and finally leaving the purse in his lap. Wow! What a merciful God John had.
John used the money to buy food until he finally reached Austria. There God opened the heart of Emperor Maximillian to listen to his message. After hearing a sermon by John Craig, the Emperor granted John safe and protected passage all the way to Scotland, his native land. There, John Craig preached Christ and salvation through and by the shed blood of the Lord Jesus Christ. In England, John Craig, helped the Reformation, and he kept preaching until his death many years later at the age of 88.
Oh, the realism and the romance of belonging to Jesus! God protected his born-again son, making John the royal chaplain of King James VI. The times when John Craig would rebuke the actions of King James, the king wept. Perhaps, reflecting on both the realism, and the romance, of marriage, there is often much intrigue and many trials, but in the end, when we stay the course, God will reward us and promote us for being true to our trust, and faithful to our vow.
Richard Carlson is the pastor of the Rock Springs Evangelical Free Church. Of his 53-plus years in ministry, he has pastored locally for the last 45 years.